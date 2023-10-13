Russ McKamey: Where is the McKamey Manor Founder Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that the McKamey Manor is an interactive survival horror attraction unlike any other since it actually breaks all bounds to involve extremities. After all, as carefully profiled in Hulu’s ‘Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House,’ its willing participants are genuinely subjected to physical and psychological torture during the tours. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about this “scariest” space’s founder, Russ McKamey — with a focus on his background, experiences, as well as present standing — here’s what we know.

Who is Russ McKamey?

Russ was reportedly just a young boy growing up in California when he first developed an interest in haunt while trick-or-treating with his father, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. The truth is it was a makeshift cardboard maze on someone else’s lawn that had propelled him down this path owing to all the enigmatic possibilities it offered, leading to his passion for the arts as well. It thus comes as no surprise he primarily focused on acting, filmmaking, and music throughout his high school/college years, all of which are now rather evident aspects in the theatrics of his Manor.

However, Russ ended up enrolling in the United States Navy shortly upon graduation, where he proudly served for the ensuing 22 years — 17 of which were reportedly as Command Career Counselor. Yet his passion for horror never waivered; instead, he produced events on board at sea whenever possible, enabling him to garner enough experience to build a commercial one following his discharge. It was actually in 2001 that he launched McKamey Manors in San Diego alongside lifelong best friend and partner Carol Schultz, only for it to soon gain a cult-like online following.

Read More: Is McKamey Manor Real or Fake? Is it Still Open?