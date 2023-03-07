Ryan Black From Farmer Wants A Wife: Everything We Know

FOX’s ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ is an entertaining and fun dating reality TV series that is a reboot of the original British series of the same name that aired in 2001. Much like any other popular dating show, it stars eligible bachelors seeking their life partners. In this show, four dashing farmers are presented with women from the city, from whom they choose one to be their spouse. Ryan Black is a real-life farmer who appeared on the first season of the show as one of the handsome bachelors looking for love.

Ryan was presented with eight beautiful women looking for a husband in his homestead in Gastonia, California. He wants someone in his life who would understand his farm life and with whom he would be opening himself up completely. Apart from being a pretty successful horse breed, he seemed quite pumped about his time on the show, making fans curious to know more. Well, here’s everything we know about Ryan.

Ryan Black’s Age, Family, and Background

Ryan Black is a third-generation farmer residing in Gastonia, California, who appeared on the show to find his soulmate. The 31-year-old ranch owner is a “big-time family man.” He has dedicated his hard work to his mother, Betty Lattimore, who raised four boys. He also shares a very close bond with his father, Dwayne Black, for whom he bought a house to shower his father with the same love and effort that he did years back.

As mentioned above, Ryan has three brothers, and he loves them all dearly; however, he is incredibly close with his brother Raheim. Cowboys are a big part of the hunk, and horses clearly mean everything to him as he has surrounded his life and dedicated a big part of it to his beautiful horses. He also loves training and competing horses.

Ryan Black’s Profession

Ryan is a professional ranch owner, horse breeder, real estate investor, and entrepreneur. The University of North Carolina at Charlotte alumna has his own Real Estate Investing business named Ryan’s Real Estate Group, LLC in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he is in charge of designing and promoting along with investing in the real estate business.

Ryan has opened his own My Equine Horse Facility named BlackStone Quarter Horses and Stables, which ranges over 45 acres and has 18 stall barns. Ryan is also a fitness enthusiast and is often seen posting amazing pictures where the ranch owner shows off his dashing muscles.

Is Ryan Black Dating Anyone?

Ryan has always been private regarding his personal life and hasn’t revealed much about his relationship status. After coming out of a rough 5-year relationship, Ryan realized that he needed to build himself up and learn to be a man to able able to respect his partner and be the “perfect man.” While he claimed he came on ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ to look for love, the reality star’s recent posts on social media make the absence of a romantic partner pretty clear.

Besides, to top it all off, there are no reports on his dating life, and Ryan hasn’t been linked to anyone, making us believe he is currently single. Nevertheless, we would like to wish him the very best and hope success never eludes him in the near future.

