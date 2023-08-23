Are Ryann and Trey From The Ultimatum Together?

With Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘ living up to its title in nearly every way imaginable, we get a true insight into how romantic relationships are never as simple as they may seem. That’s because this original production follows a group of complex people as they attempt to navigate the crossroads they’ve reached while trying to ascertain what their future will look like. Amongst them were actually Ryann McCracken and Treyvon “Trey” Brunson in season 2 — so now, if you wish to learn more about them as well as their current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Ryann and Trey’s The Ultimatum Journey

While there’s no denying 24-year-old Ryann had stepped into this social experiment alongside her high school sweetheart James Morris, she did feel an instant spark with 29-year-old Trey. The truth is the latter himself had arrived utterly in love with his girlfriend of two years Jeriah “Riah” Nyree, yet even he couldn’t deny there was a sense of calmness the former brought to him. The fact they hailed from nearby areas in South Carolina, shared similar upbringings, and had common passions also brought them closer together in a single chat than any of them expected.

However, it’s imperative to note that Trey had an interest in Lisa Horne as well — the evident ambition of this 31-year-old, plus their similar standing in their existing relationships allured him to her. But alas, her reaction to her original partner Brian Okoye connecting with Riah despite the concept of this series before she even left upon discovering her pregnancy kind of pushed him toward Ryann. It thus comes as no surprise once it came time to pick a trial marriage mate, they chose one another without hesitation; they were happy to move forward together and see what was in store.

“I think you’re, you know, beautiful,” Trey candidly said, in part, while choosing her. “Beautiful eyes, you’re extremely sweet, you create a comfortable place to open up. I can see how much you care.” On the other hand, she expressed, “I immediately noticed how similar me and Trey were. I feel like he’s just very down to earth, easy to talk to. I kind of feel he was like the boy version of me in a way. I’ve never experienced this before… He’ll talk about anything; any topic’s up for discussion, nothing’s off limits.” It then turned out that their three weeks of trial marriage only solidified this.

Not only did Ryann and Trey not have a single argument within this period, but they also seemingly felt more comfortable being vulnerable than ever before, and it led to the latter catching feelings. “Living with you is messing with my head, you know that right?,” he stated while they were discussing what it could possibly be like if they were together in the real world once everything was said and done. “I’ve experienced living with people before, and to me… this is like 10, 20 times easier and better,” he added. “It’s like a breathe of fresh air… I feel like I owe it to you to be 100% honest with you. I just want to tell you… I have developed some feelings for you.”

Are Ryann and Trey Together?

Despite the fact emotions got involved between Ryann and Trey, nothing changed between them as a duo or why they’d come for this experience in the first place as their love for their original partners had not wavered. Nevertheless, the latter did indirectly convey he’d like to maybe try real-world dating with her someday if things didn’t pan out for them here in the way they both hoped as ultimatum givers. That’s when they returned to James and Riah, respectively, where neither hid the fact this Paper Mill Area Manager had ended up with sentiments more than friendship in order for them to move forward in the most honest and healthy way possible.

Therefore, from what we can tell through their online platforms as well as radio silence concerning their relationship status, Ryann and Trey are not romantically involved in any way, shape, or form. They do mutually follow one another on Instagram, plus they have some rare interactions in the form of likes and comments, but that appears to be the complete extent of their current standing. In other words, with Ryann likely still being with James and Trey possibly continuing his connection with Riah, it seems like these South Carolina natives are just platonic friends at the moment, nothing more.

