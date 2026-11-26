Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives‘ continues the tumultuous romance of Margo and Sophie in the second season. Following the events of Season 1, one would think the women would be better off apart. However, their inability to maintain a distance leads to the unraveling of more secrets and lies, with several other tragic deaths happening in Maple Brook. The eight-episode season takes many twists and turns, ending with an explosive finale. Another notable aspect of the final episode is its dedication to Salli Newman, a beloved filmmaker with a stellar career. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Salli Newman was a Prolific and Respected Producer

Salli Newman was a Senior Vice President of Television Production at Lionsgate Films, a position she had occupied since 2020. She passed away on December 8, 2025, at her home in Burbank, California, at the age of 67, from a heart attack. A native of Montana and an alum of Montana State University, Salli moved to LA at 19 to pursue a career in Hollywood. She initially trained as an actor and a stuntwoman. However, her true calling was behind the camera. She started working as an administrative assistant at Consolidated Film Industries, which became the first stepping stone in her journey to become a film producer. Salli started out as an associate producer on TV movies such as ‘Manhunt for Claude Dallas’ and ‘Family Sins.’

Soon, she was credited as a co-producer, then an executive producer, and eventually a producer, taking charge of several movies and TV shows. By 1990, she had amassed extensive experience, which encouraged her to start her own production company, Firebrand Productions. Through her company, Salli championed other independent filmmakers and their projects. She helped bring a variety of movies and TV shows to life. Some of her major credits include shows like ‘Green Leaf,’ ‘Step Up: High Water,’ and ‘Chasing Life,’ and movies like ‘Lovestruck: The Musical,’ ‘The Magic of Belle Isle,’ ’12 Dates of Christmas,’ ‘High Noon,’ and ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks,’ among others. In 2020. Salli was offered the position of VP at Lionsgate, where she remained until her passing.

Apart from her illustrious career, Salli is also known in professional circles for her kindness and generosity. A few weeks after her passing, her colleagues and close friends organized an event at the Warner Brothers Studio in Burbank. It was a celebration of her life, called Salli-bration. In a Substack post dedicated to her, Salli’s sister, Chérie, revealed that everyone remembered her for being a “big-hearted and fun” person who “saw everyone for who they were as people and invited them to be more of that, more of who they truly were; she honored the essence of each person.” The writer also remembered her sister’s “willingness to listen, her clever mind” and her “imagination and creativity.” Chérie shared instances of the little things her sister would do for her and others to show her love and care. And that fondness and reverence now reflect in the way everyone in her personal and professional circles remembers her.

Read More: The Hunting Wives Season 2 Ending Explained: Whose Blood is on Margo’s Hands?