Sally and Medina: Is the Love is Blind Germany Couple Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Germany’ stands out as one of the rare reality TV shows that places a strong emphasis on the genuine emotions of its contestants. In the first season, individuals from across the country participated in the experiment, hoping to find love through conversations in the pods. Sally and Medina were among the few who succeeded in making a meaningful connection, forming a sweet bond that felt authentic rather than forced. However, a decision they made later in the series left fans both puzzled and bewildered.

Sally and Medina Connected Over Their Shared Belief System

From the moment we first came across Sally, it was evident she was a young, strong, independent woman. She shared a glimpse into her past relationships, revealing that she has had trouble in love before. Whether it be trust issues or differences in opinion, she just didn’t find the man she hoped could be her life partner and the father to her future children. Sally thus took some time to gain life experience, and she feels as if she is now ready to not just dive into the world of dating but also find her forever life partner. Only after that time did she feel ready to open her heart again and give herself another chance at love in the new season.

In the pods, Sally immediately felt a strong connection with Medina and eagerly anticipated meeting him in person. They never had any real concerns during their time together, apart from whether they really were a good match or not, owing to the way they are simply way too similar. He even shared the details of his past, following which they really connected over their belief system. In fact, when they exchanged gifts one day, he gave her a bracelet, and he gave him a necklace that contained the same quote from the bible. It thus became evident they were on the same page in every sense of the term.

This made Sally feel even more optimistic about their connection, and she began to envision a potential future with him. When the couple finally expressed their feelings and decided to meet in person for their engagement, it felt like fate. The moment seemed emotional, but it quickly became evident that Sally was a little checked out and uncomfortable. The fact they couldn’t hold one another’s gaze or have a conversation was also strange. In the end, despite her saying yes to his proposal again, she left the set. She essentially made it clear she had no plans of going to Greece with him.

Sally and Medina Are Not Romantically Involved Anymore

Sally and Medina initially hoped that they could spend time together and gain clarity on their relationship, but things didn’t unfold as they anticipated. However, following their meeting, Sally felt as if she had no idea who the man in front of her was, so she decided to call it quits. She couldn’t match his face and his personality to the voice and the man she had come to know in the pods. Since then, from what we can tell, it doesn’t appear as if they were able to reconnect in the way Medina would have wanted, as they seem to now be leading differnet lives.

Sally and Medina Seem to be Prioritizing Their Own Selves

Apart from Sally having built a strong career for herself, she is also a family-oriented woman as well as a travel entusiast. She seems to cherish every moment spent in her life, all the while balancing her career and her fun time with grace and determination. Whether it be the US, the UK, France, or Ghana, she has been everywhere in the past few years. She honestly appears to be perfectly content at the moment, which is all that matters in the long run.

On the other hand, we have Media, whose professional experiences are as important to them as their personal ones owing to the fact it enables them to live the life they want. His deep connection with his loved ones is evident in the way he prioritizes them, all the while staying determined to progress in his career at every step of the way.

