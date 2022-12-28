Sam Carmona From The Circle: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is a popular reality series that is sure to keep you hooked. The show revolves around the concept of social media, where the participants must increase their popularity with fellow competitors through the chosen interactive platform. Being liked by others not only safeguards one from being eliminated but might also provide an impressive advantage. However, too much fame might just earn them the ire of others.

In the fifth iteration of this social media game, viewers get to see many fun and quirky contestants, including Sam Carmona. The reality TV star quickly got a place in the heart of the viewers through her candid and likable personality. However, her journey was not as easy as she might have liked and had its fair share of ups and downs. For those eager to learn more about Sam, here is what we know about the same!

Sam Carmona’s Early Life and Background

Having entered the Netflix show at the age of 34, Sam Carmona is quite proud of her childhood in Brooklyn, New York. In fact, she seems to still be based in the area and enjoying life to the fullest. Additionally, she fully embraces her Puerto Rican heritage and is never shy about promoting the region’s culture and festivities. Being surrounded by a big and happy family is perhaps one of Sam’s biggest joys. The reality TV star also seems to be close to her mother and sister, Sade Carmona.

During her time on the show, Sam explained that she was often judged by her judged in the past. Hence, she decided to fully accept herself and be confident. When not enjoying the charms of New York, she seems partial to traveling and has been to some breathtaking places across the world, like Jamaica. However, the company of her friends and family seems to be the priority for ‘The Circle’ competitor. Her list of likes can certainly not be complete without mentioning her love for Sneakers which she is pretty enthusiastic about.

Sam Carmona’s Profession

For Sam Carmona, the concept of ‘The Circle’ was certainly familiar as she works as a digital content creator in her own right. With over 775 thousand followers on TikTok and 55 thousand admirers on Instagram, the Brooklyn native has plenty of experience in the world of social media, which she made use of during her time on the show. Her online content mostly seems to be focused on comedic and lifestyle videos, though she is never shy about sharing gorgeous pictures of herself and providing fans with a glimpse into her everyday life. Her YouTube channel seems to have similar content. Additionally, Sam has an online website from where one can buy different products affiliated with Sam’s brand as a creator.

Is Sam Carmona Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Sam Carmona does not seem to be dating anyone. While she certainly had her fair share of admirers among the cast members of the Netflix show, the reality TV star has not stated to be in a relationship with any of her potential love interests. We do believe that she is enjoying her life as a single woman and is quite excited about her appearance on the Netflix show. Given the splendid performance on the show, we do believe that her fans are looking forward to seeing more of Sam as an entertainer.

