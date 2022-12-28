Brian Clark: Where is The Circle Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is a reality series you cannot keep your eyes away from. Building on the concept of social media, the show welcomes several people to partake in a competition where they must become the most popular on a particular interactive platform. In order to achieve their goals, the participants are allowed to create a fake persona or simply alter a few details about their lives. However, popularity can be a double-edged sword, and everybody on the show is ready to win it, no matter the circumstances.

In the recently aired fifth season of the show, the viewers got to see some amazing cast members who were nothing short of entertaining. This included Brian Clark, who may have been lying to his fellow participants, but that only helped to make the show more interesting. Naturally, people are curious about Brian’s current whereabouts, and we are here to discuss the same!

Brian Clark’s The Circle Journey

Brian Clark’s journey on ‘The Circle’ season 5 was certainly entertaining. As a 47-year-old fraud investigator, the contestant explained that he often used social media to find out the truth about a person. However, he chose to take a different route on the show by acting as a catfish. Instead of being genuine about himself, Brian decided to create a fake profile in the name of his daughter, Brittney. According to the father, the persona of a young single mother was sure to win some brownie points with others.

However, impersonating someone you are not is far from an easy task. While Brian was focused on maintaining bonds and not giving himself away, other participants slowly started to feel like they did not know much about Brittney. Given that the show is a popularity contest, in a nutshell, not having people on your side is not a good sign. Slowly but surely, many of the competitors felt like Brittney was not being truthful about herself and was hence not being forthcoming with the details.

During a game of truth and dare, the heat on Brian became even worse when people confessed that they found Brittney boring or annoying. This event was certainly on people’s minds during the next ratings, leading to Brittney’s position at the bottom. Influencers Chaz Lawery and Raven Sutton had to choose who to eliminate, Brittney or Bruno (Billie-Jean Blackett). After much discussion, they decided to vote out Brittney. When the time came for Brian to meet one other contestant, he chose to meet up with Raven, given their recent heart-to-heart and his admiration for his fellow competitor’s strength.

Where is Brian Clark Now?

Based in Portland, Oregon, Brian Clark seems to enjoy life to the fullest. Seemingly still working as a fraud investigator, the reality TV star has taken to social media like a duck to water and is a proud “dadfluencer.” He often posts a variety of content on platforms like TikTok, providing his fans with a glimpse into his everyday life. As an avid traveler, Brian has been to many places around the world, including Spain and Costa Rica.

Brian’s companion in his travels is none other than his partner Amber. In fact, the couple got engaged in August of 2022, much to the joy of their loved ones. The two seem to be looking forward to their life as a married couple and have always been open about their affection for each other on social media. Apart from traveling, Brian and Amber also seem to have a shared love for soccer and often attend live matches.

As it turns out, Brian is a proud supporter of Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, the women’s and men’s soccer teams based out of Portland. In fact, he and Amber can often be found at Providence Park, Portland, enjoying a good match. Brian also seems close to his daughter Brittney (the very same person he impersonated on the show) and his granddaughter Riley. As it turns out, his enthusiasm for the Netflix series has not dimmed in the slightest, and he seems to be quite excited about his appearance on the streaming platform.

Read More: Raven Sutton From The Circle: Everything We Know