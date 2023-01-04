Billie-Jean Blackett aka Bruno: Where is The Circle Contestant Now?

Trying to gain fame through social media is far from an easy task. The constant need to maintain good connections and not let one’s perceived image crack is a must if one wants to become an influencer. With Netflix’s ‘The Circle,’ several people get the opportunity to try their own luck at becoming an influencer on the show’s designated platform. Since the reality show first premiered, fans have religiously followed what different participants are up to. The same curiosity now follows Billie-Jean Blackett, who entered the fifth season of the show as her ex-boyfriend Bruno. Her tactics certainly took her a long way and helped her gain many admirers. Naturally, people are eager to know just what Billie-Jean is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Billie-Jean Blackett’s The Circle Journey

25-year-old Billie-Jean Blackett entered the fifth season of the popular Netflix show in order to charm other cast members and take home the title of the winner. Given her occupation as a model, Billie-Jean was afraid that she might be judged harshly by others and hence decided to don the persona of Bruno, her ex-boyfriend. After joining the show, the participant did not hesitate in trying to form genuine connections. This meant that in the very first rating list, Bruno had claimed the third position among the 8 participants.

Things did get a bit troublesome for Billie-Jean as the show continued, and people did not feel like they had been able to format a connection with Bruno. This led her to try and establish some genuine relationships. In the second round of elimination, it was up to Chaz Lawery and Raven Sutton to block either Bruno or Brittney(Brian Clark). Billie-Jean took this moment to connect with Chaz and shared some of her own vulnerabilities, disguising them as Bruno’s own feelings. This created a bond between the two, leading to Bruno getting saved. Over time, Billie-Jean established several connections and even suggested to other guys that Bruno might be romantically interested in Sam Carmona.

In the fifth episode of the season, the show welcomed Shubham Goel, who was catfishing as Sasha. The season 1 veteran had to compete against Tasia Lesley in order to safeguard himself. Unfortunately, he was not able to get enough followers and had to eliminate either Bruno or Jennifer(Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson). Thinking about his strategy, Shubham decided to block Bruno, leading to Billie-Jean’s exit. This baffled the UK model as she had thought that Bruno and Sasha had been able to form a sibling-like connection. For her own meeting, Billie-Jean decided to meet up with Chaz.

Where is Billie-Jean Blackett Now?

As of writing, Billie-Jean seems to be thriving in her life. The model is presently affiliated with Forte Model Management and has been a part of several ad campaigns. She has also modeled for commercial photoshoots and has been featured in different publications. Thanks to her communication skills and extroverted nature, Billie-Jean is also an accomplished radio presenter. Since October 2020, Billie-Jean hosts a show every Friday for Flex FM, a radio channel based in London, UK. On the designated day, she plays old-school R&B and HipHop music from 10 in the morning to noon.

Based in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, UK, Billie-Jean lives just outside London and seems to enjoy a simplistic lifestyle. She celebrated her 27th birthday on September 12, 2022, and seems eager to explore what more life has to offer. Her love for animals is certainly an endearing personality trait of the reality TV star, though Billie-Jean also enjoys traveling. In fact, she traveled to places like Ibiza in Spain and Lisbon in Portugal as recently as 2022. We do not believe that she is presently dating anyone, though her relationship with her ex, Bruno, is likely quite amicable.

