Where Was The Circle Season 5 Filmed?

Based on the eponymous British show, Netflix’s ‘The Circle’ is a reality competition series where contestants are put together within the same building but in different soundproofed apartments. To keep things mysterious, they must stay isolated without contact with the outside world or physical contact with other players. All they are allowed to do is interact with each other through text, photographs, and biographies using a specialized social media platform, allowing them to be any version of themselves.

The fifth season is no different, except that it has a subtitle and is called ‘The Circle Singles.’ As you must have guessed already, it involves only single players, which means things are likely to get even more interesting. Since the fifth installment follows a similar format as the previous rounds, some might wonder if it is shot in the same apartment. Lucky for you, we have gathered all the information regarding the same!

The Circle Season 5 Filming Locations

‘The Circle’ season 5 was filmed entirely in England, specifically in Salford. As per reports, the principal photography for the fifth round of the competition show took place in the fall of 2021, possibly around September. Now, without much ado, let’s look at the specific location where the fifth season of the Netflix show was shot.

Salford, England

Like several previous installments of the reality show were lensed at the Adelphi Wharf Phase 1 apartment block at 11 Adelphi Street in Salford, the shooting for ‘The Circle’ season 5 also happened in the same apartment building. Situated just 15 minutes from the Manchester City Centre, the apartment block has 206 residential units, roof-top gardens, enough car parking space, and a well-equipped gym. All these amenities within the building help keep the contestants’ stay convenient and comfortable.

Interestingly, around 12 of all the residential flats in the building are permanently reserved for the show’s players to stay in. As for the luminous circle light seen on the exterior of the building, it is reportedly only put up while the Netflix show is in production. At other times, the building is devoid of the circle and is plain as other regular buildings. Situated in a meander of the River Irwell, Salford is home to classical and modern architecture. Some fine examples are Barton Swing Aqueduct, Ordsall Hall, Kersal Cell, Salford Cathedral, and the Salford (Old) Town Hall, to name a few.

