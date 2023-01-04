Are Billie-Jean and Chaz From The Circle Still Friends?

As exciting as it is to watch reality TV stars try their best to become the inner, the friendships they form along the way are also pretty heartwarming to follow. Especially in a show like Netflix’s ‘The Circle,’ the connections are often based on possible advantages as well as common interests. The recently released season 5 of the reality series also allowed viewers to see many beautiful friendships unfold, including that of Billie-Jean Blackett and Chaz Lawery. Interestingly, one member of this duo was not even aware of just who the other person was until the very end. Naturally, people are eager to know if their friendship is still s strong as it was on the show, and we are here to find out the same!

Billie-Jean Blackett and Chaz Lawery’s The Circle Journey

28-year-old Chaz Lawery decided to enter the fifth iteration of the popular Netflix show as a single nurse ready to claim the top spot. His candid personality and friendly nature allowed him to form several strong connections with people like Raven Sutton and Sam Carmona. However, Billie-Jean Blackett’s strategy for the popularity contest was quite different. Feeling that she might be highly scrutinized if she decided to be her true self and tell everyone about being a model, the contestant decided to use the fake profile of her ex Bruno.

While Chaz climbed the popularity rankings and became an influencer in the very first week, Bruno’s seemed to struggle after the first listings. In fact, many people did not feel that they had a genuine bond with him as he had not opened up much about his personal life with anyone. This meant that during the second round of eliminations, he was up against Brittney(Brian Clark). In order to save herself, and Bruno by proxy, Billie-Jean started a private chat with Chaz, and the two soon bonded together following a round of confessionals from the to-be-eliminated participant.

Trusting his deep conversation with Bruno, Chaz urged Raven to save his new friend. This meant that Billie-Jean was still in the game and now had a strong connection with Chaz. Their bond seemingly flourished as the show went on, and the two would often share details about their progress. When it was time for Sasha(Shubham Goel) to either block Bruno or Jennifer(Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson), Billi-Jean was confident that she would be safe.

Needless to say, Sasha’s choice to eliminate Bruno shocked Billie-Jean. When the time came for her to meet one of her fellow contestants, she decided to go and meet Chaz. While the latter was shocked about who actually “Bruno” was, he took it all in stride and even had a proper connection with Billie-Jean. The two discussed other contestants in-depth and what Chaz should do moving forward.

Are Billie-Jean Blackett and Chaz Lawery Still Friends?

As of writing, Billie-Jean and Chaz seem to be at least on amicable terms. Both reality TV stars follow each other on social media though they are certainly not living close by. While Billie-Jean lives in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, UK, Chaz is apparently based in Los Angeles, California. Separated by the Atlantic Ocean and almost the entirety of mainland USA, it is unlikely that the two meet each other often. However, that does not mean that they may have stopped being friends. In fact, based on their last conversation in the show and how Chaz stuck up for Billie-Jean/Bruno even after the latter’s elimination, we are quite sure that they still have each other’s back.

