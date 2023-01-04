Are Xanthi and Brett From The Circle Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is well-known for providing viewers with highly entertaining participants whom we cannot help but admire. As the show mimics social media life, several cast members end up forming various kinds of connections with each other that may even last beyond the confines of the show. No matter the reason behind these bonds, it is always good to see two people getting to know each other on a personal level.

For season 5 competitors Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson, the stakes were slightly different as they had to work together and catfish the others in order to stay in the game. Their strong bond helped them play a game that was nothing short of perfect. This has led many of their fans to wonder if their friendship translated to real life and whether or not they are still on good terms. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Xanthi Perdikomatis And Brett Robinson’s The Circle Journey

The gorgeous Xanthi Perdikomatis entered the fifth season of the reality show at the age of 25. However, she decided to alter her image on the show. Instead of being honest about her profession as a model, she decided to pose as a preschool teacher in hopes of minimizing any scrutiny. On the other hand, Brett Robinson decided to be his true self and hope for the best. While the two seemed to have started out strong, their time on the show did not last long. In fact, after the very first round of ratings, Brett was eliminated by Raven Sutton, while Xanthi was blocked by Chaz Lawery.

Both Xanthi and Brett were highly disappointed about their swift exit from the show, but that did not last for long. The showrunners decided to give the duo another chance where they had to team up and enter as a new person into the Circle. Their new persona was that of Jennifer, a 51-year-old dog trainer with a zen attitude. Before they started to catfish through their fake profile, Xanthi and Brett had the chance to leave a message for others. The video response left by Brett was certainly scathing, and he claimed that it would go down as “legendary” in the show’s history.

As soon as Jennifer entered the Circle, she became a fan favorite. Xanthi and Brett worked seamlessly to make Jennifer as believable and likable as possible, leading to the 51-year-old “participant” gaining the status of the Circle’s “Cool Aunt Jen.” Through her, the previously eliminated duo was able to forge strong connections with people like Tom Houghton and other female participants. Largely due to the strategic genius of Xanthi and Brett, Jennifer rose up in popularity at an impressive rate and even gained a special power thanks to Shubham Goel. The latter was the runner-up of the show’s first season and had returned to the series as Sasha. Upon his elimination, he chose to give Jennifer a secret power and was even more impressed upon realizing who Jennifer actually was.

Are Xanthi Perdikomatis And Brett Robinson Still Friends?

As of writing, both Xanthi and Brett are following each other on social media. While their online interactions seem to be minimal as the Netflix show nears its finale, it does not mean that the duo may have drifted apart. In fact, given their on-screen chemistry as catfish masterminds, we believe that they may still be on good terms with each other. Both reality TV stars seem to be thriving in their respective lives and have a large fan following cheering them on.

Read More: Billie-Jean Blackett AKA Bruno: Where is The Circle Contestant Now?