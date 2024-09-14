Samira Frasch: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Both NBC’s ‘Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: At the Bottom of the Pool’ and Investigation Discovery’s ‘American Monster: Once a Princess’ cover the 2014 murder case of former supermodel Samira Frasch in detail. After the birth of her first daughter, she was looking to become an entrepreneur. However, those dreams remained unfulfilled as she was brutally killed in her Florida residence. The episodes feature the victims’ loved ones and the officials linked to the investigation, helping the viewers get insightful knowledge of the crime and its aftermath.

Samira Frasch Was Found Dead in the Pool at Her Home

In Antsohihy, Madagascar, Madiolaza Mbotizafy and Razafisoa Zafy gave birth to a little bundle of joy on December 12, 1975, in the form of Samira Mariette Mbotizafy Frasch. Fascinated by the glitz and glamour that comes with being a pop star from an early age, she worked towards it and achieved it through her sheer determination and ambitious nature. The established popstar based in Madagascar then wanted to venture into the modeling industry. So, she moved away from her hometown to France in her 20s with the dreams of becoming a supermodel. In 2008, Samira had a stable modeling career in France, and that’s when she crossed paths with Adam Frasch at a Parisian nightclub. At the time, he was a podiatrist with a multimillion-dollar practice near his hometown of Tallahassee, Florida.

Almost instantaneously, they fell head over heels in love with one another. In order to be with Adam, Samira put her modeling career on hold and moved to Florida, where they stayed in a gated community called Golden Eagle. About a year into their relationship, they tied the knot in a grand celebration in Las Vegas in 2009. A couple of years into their marriage, the couple welcomed their first daughter into the world and named her Hyrah Michouri Frasch. As soon as her birth, Samira pushed to create hype around Hyrah and even wanted to launch a luxury clothing line for babies and sell it through Hyrah’s website. On the side, she began songwriting again and shot music videos financed by Adam. On April 13, 2013, she gave birth to their second daughter, Skynnah Mandy Frasch.

Reportedly, apart from her two daughters with Adam, she also had a son named Dylan Diego Ruffin. Having a lot to look forward to, Samira’s life came to an abrupt end on the morning of February 22, 2014. The 38-year-old ex-model was found dead inside the swimming pool by the handyman of the Golden Eagle property owned by the Frasch couple. Without wasting any time, he called 911 and informed the police about the situation. When the authorities arrived at the crime scene, they inspected the body and crime scene. The autopsy report proved that she suffered blunt force trauma to the head before drowning in the pool. After her death was officially ruled a homicide, the police launched a murder investigation. Moreover, since there was no sign of her children at the property, the police put out amber alerts for both her daughters.

A Heated Confrontation Allegedly Led to the Demise of Samira Frasch

Since Samira Frasch’s body was discovered by the handyman Gerald Gardner, the police suspected him of being involved in the crime but later scratched his name from the suspects’ list. Upon digging deeper into the life of the Frasch couple, they learned that their marriage had been going through a rough patch for quite a few years. The tension between them intensified in August 2013 when Samira found explicit texts sent by other women on Adam’s phone. According to the show, as soon as she found out about it, she attacked him, and he reportedly pressed charges of battery against her. Not only that, he even won temporary custody of their daughters. In retaliation, she hired an attorney who helped her win back temporary custody of the children.

At the time, he was allegedly involved with at least three other women. Thus, she filed for divorce, after which he moved out to his beach house in Panama City. Soon, he tried to reconcile with her, claiming that he would be better. Looking to interrogate Adam, the investigators learned that he was in Panama City along with the children. So, they headed to Panama City and brought him into the local police station where they questioned him about the evening of her demise. He claimed that they were in the middle of fixing their marriage. On the evening of February 21, 2014, she had been drinking champagne, as per her claims. He then told the detectives that around 8 am the next morning, he left with the children as Samira had asked him to take care of them for a day or two.

The Killer Was Brought to Justice About Three Years After the Murder

What struck them as odd was the fact that the toxicology reports revealed that Samira did not have any alcohol in her body, which meant that Adam was lying. Although the investigators were certain that Adam had a hand in the killing of his wife, they did not have enough evidence to prove the same. Luckily, they learned that he was being investigated for Medicare fraud. So, when they searched his Georgia office and found firearms, they arrested him and focused on connecting him to the murder investigation. During his time in jail, Adam talked about Samira’s death with one of the inmates. As per reports, he told him that when she confronted him about the other women he was involved with at the time, the argument got heated and turned physical, resulting in Samira lying on the floor unconscious.

Despite knowing the fact that she was not dead, he went on to place her in the pool in order to get rid of his DNA from her body and make her death seem like an accident. Ultimately, the authorities managed to gather enough incriminating evidence against him and, on November 7, 2014, charged him with the first-degree murder of his wife. More than a couple of years, Adam Frasch’s trial began in January 2017. Despite him pleading not guilty, the jury returned with a guilty verdict against him and, on January 26, 2017, convicted him of first-degree murder of Samira Frasch. For his gruesome crime, he received a life imprisonment sentence.

