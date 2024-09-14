Samira Frasch’s Kids: How Many Did She Have? What Happened to Them?

It was on February 22, 2014, that everything turned upside down for the Frasch family as 38-year-old Samira Mariette Mbotizafy Frasch lost her life in one of the most heinous ways imaginable. The truth is it was initially assumed she had accidentally tripped and drowned in her pool, as explored in ‘American Monster: Once a Princess,’ but it soon came to light that her estranged husband had killed her. Their recent less than amicable separation as well as custody battle, followed by an unexpected argument, had led him to snap, hit her over the head, and then place her into the water to die.

Samira Frasch Was a Maternal Figure to 7 Kids

Although a native of Madagascar born to Razafisoa Zafy and Madiolaza Mbotizafy in 1975, Samira was actually a local popstar turned Paris-based aspiring supermodel when she first came across Adam Frasch. The attraction between this entertainer and the Florida residing podiatrist was actually through the roof, driving them to begin a relationship despite each of them having their own extensive pasts. After all, while she was already a mother to a young boy named Dylan Diego Ruffin from a previous relationship, he had four children of seriously varying ages from his two prior failed marriages.

Adam had fathered Daphne Nichole Frasch, Addison Joel Frasch, Gabrielle Alexis Frasch, and Trista Armani Frasch over the years, yet Samira didn’t mind since she was a family woman herself. It’s thus no surprise that once this couple decided to tie the knot in a lavish Las Vegas, Nevada, ceremony in 2009 before settling down in Tallahassee, Florida, she gladly took on the role of stepmother. Little did she or her new husband know they would soon welcome two adorable daughters of their own — Hyrah Michouri Frasch was born in 2011, followed by Skynnah Mandy Frasch in 2013.

That’s actually despite the fact Samira and Adam’s union had begun seriously dwindling by the time early 2013 rolled around, apparently owing to a mix of various personal and professional issues. This included his workload expanding owing to her desire to make Hyrah a public figure with a massive social media following, a chic brand of her own, as well as maybe a possible kid’s clothing line. The fact he reportedly preferred his friends over his young family didn’t help their situation either, nor did her control and his apparent affair that led them to fight and begin the divorce proceedings.

Samira Frasch’s Kids Have Carved a Fulfilling Life For Themselves

According to records, Adam did try to reconcile with Samira as the months passed, only for it to be her refusal to listen that drove him to completely snap until she, unfortunately, lost her life. Hyrah was merely two years old at the time while her younger sister Skynna was ten months, so Child Protection Services took them in once their father was arrested days later — the initial charge against him was custody interference, which was later raised to murder. The then toddlers had no idea they wouldn’t ever see their father free again as he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2017, by which point the girls had happily been placed with his family in Nebraska, which is where they are being raised to this day.

As for Samira’s other children as well as stepchildren, while not much is known about Reunion Island, France native Dylan Diego Ruffin, we do know Daphne Nichole Frasch is now Daphne Dale. This Thomasville, Georgia, resident is a happily married mom of two young boys plus a former nurse turned Deputy Managing Director for a non-profit named TRI Leadership Resources. As if that’s not enough, she is also a blogger, travel enthusiast, and fitness lover who is actually even a FASTer Certified Coach with hopes of empowering women with her online courses and community.

Coming to the whereabouts of Addison Joel Frasch, he is also a licensed nurse practitioner and intensive care unit specialist who had briefly even evolved into a traveling nurse following the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, as of today, the Georgia native is dabbling as a Digital Creator in San Diego, California, too. As a proudly out gay man, a lot of this Garde Malade brand-affiliated influencer’s content revolves around his own life as a queer medical professional. He even has a signature saying: “Let’s get 1 thing straight and 2 things gay.” Last but not least, there are Gabrielle Alexis Frasch and Trista Armani Frasch, Tallahassee, Florida natives, who prefer to keep their lives well away from the limelight these days.

