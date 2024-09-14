Adam Frasch: Where is the Killer Now?

When Samira Mbotizafy Frasch was found dead in the pool of her Golden Eagle home in Tallahassee, Florida, on February 22, 2014, it honestly left the entire community baffled to the core. That’s because, as carefully explored in ‘American Monster’ season 5 episode 3, ‘Once a Princess,’ the entire scene seemed staged as an accident since it was well known she didn’t know how to swim. It soon came to light that her husband of five years, podiatrist Adam Frasch, had been the one to slay her owing to their recent less-than-amicable split as well as custody battles for their two kids.

Adam Frasch Was Successful in Every Sense of the Term

Born on August 11, 1967, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, Adam reportedly knew from an early age that he wished to become a doctor, driving him to work hard through every phase of his life. In fact, upon graduating from Pierce High School in 1985, he briefly played basketball at a semi-professional level before enrolling in Des Moines at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences. He actually earned his degree in Podiatric Medicine in 1992, following which he landed a residency in Tampa, Florida, to continue with his specialization.

According to records, having been raised by loving parents in a God-fearing, Christian household, Adam had acquired a solid work ethic upon seeing his parents, which led him to establish a practice in Tallahassee. The truth is he had apparently always wanted to reside in Florida, so once his first marriage crumbled apart and he only had the support of his loved ones, he decided to start anew in a place that had nice weather year-round, beautiful beaches, golf courses, and views of the Gulf of Mexico. There, by working hard, he was also able to own his own posh home in Golden Eagle.

In fact, liking the life of luxury that he could afford with his successful practice, Adam eventually also became the owner of at least 80 cars, including a Maserati, Ferrari, Corvette, Hummer, and Mercedes, and filled his home with all kinds of exotic decorations. He had gold tables, throne-like chairs, marbles on every possible counter, as well as exotic stuffed or taxidermied animals throughout; all the while, he could manage casino gambling, golfing, and vacations. It was actually on one such vacation to Paris, France, during fashion week in 2006, that he came across Madagascar native and former pop star turned aspiring supermodel Samira Mbotizafy in a nightclub.

Adam and Samira Had a Whirlwind Romance That Turned Fatal

Even though there was a significant language barrier between Adam and Samira, and they led completely different lives on the opposite side of the world, they soon fell head over heels in love. Therefore, following a bit of long-distance, she decided to quit her career and relocate to Florida to be with the podiatrist for good, leading them to get married in a lavish wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2009. Little did either of them know the ensuing few years would be extraordinarily hard for them owing to them having to adjust and his party ways, resulting in them having a lot of back and forth.

Samira and Adam did seem idyllic when they welcomed their daughters Hyrah Michouri Frasch and Skynnah Mandy Frasch into this world in 2012 and 2013, respectively, yet the truth was far from it. They did have a production crew vlog their family travels while she attempted to make their firstborn a public figure – with social media, brand deals, a website, and plans for a kids’ clothing line – but it took a toll on Adam. Having to juggle his job as a doctor with this public was hard, so the couple often even argued over the most mundane of things.

However, some of Samira and Adam’s fights were well grounded too, especially when they revolved around his alleged infidelity and party ways, leading them to once get physical too. It was the former who had scratched the doctor, leading him to call the police, press the charge of batter, and get temporary custody of their two daughters, which she contested and won. She then even began their divorce proceedings despite him wanting them to rekindle their connection, but to no avail, leading to the fateful February 22, 2014, morning and the former model’s death.

Adam Frasch is Currently Serving a Life Term for Murder

According to official records, Adam was residing in Panama by the time early 2014 had rolled around since she had filed an order of protection for herself and their kids against him. However, when she was found dead, the only living being in the house was her pet cat, driving officials to start a search for the girls and for it to come to light that he was with their father. Adam then told officials that he and Samira had actually been trying again for the past month and were even together the night prior – she had two bottles of champagne, they had sex, and she asked him to take the girls for a day because she needed a break.

However, Adam’s comment of being worried that Samira had tripped on a water hose and drowned when the police hadn’t even told him anything struck out, right along with the fact his claims seemed to contradict her legal actions. He thus came into the hot seat, following which officials also found that he had been almost obsessively trying to text and call his estranged wife to get back with her and had once almost even run her off the road in her car just to talk to her. The fact he had at least three girlfriends in other areas – all tall, athletic, African-American women — didn’t work in his favor either, and nor did the fact that surveillance footage showed him having to urge Samira to let him into the home the night before.

Some aspects, like Adam’s claims of having left at around 8 am, were accurate, yet Samira’s autopsy report then confirmed that she had no alcohol in her system and that the two blunt force trauma injuries on her head were inconsistent with an accident. He was hence arrested for murder, just to then apparently confess to an inmate that he had killed his wife following an intense argument – he had struck her twice with a golf club before placing her into the pool and setting the scene as an accident. Therefore, after a relatively brief trial in 2017 and nearly 90 minutes of deliberations, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. So today, the 57-year-old is incarcerated at the mixed-security Century Correctional Institution in Escambia County, Florida.

