4 Best Sandra Bullock Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actress and film producer Sandra Annette Bullock began her career on stage before debuting on screen with a minor role in ‘Hangmen’ in 1987. Following a number of supporting roles, she got her breakthrough in 1994, starring in ‘Speed’ opposite Keanu Reeves. Establishing herself as a leading lady in Hollywood, Sandra went on to star in an array of films from the genres of romance, comedy, drama, and thriller. They include the likes of ‘A Time to Kill,’ ‘Miss Congeniality,’ ‘Crash,’ ‘The Proposal,’ ‘The Blind Side,’ ‘Gravity,’ ‘Ocean’s 8,’ and ‘Bird Box.’ While her acting success brought her numerous accolades, including the Academy Award, Sandra has also founded a production company, ‘Fortis Films,’ and balances both roles well. If you wish to dive into projects starring Sandra Bullock on Netflix, the following list has been curated for you.

4. The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells, ‘The Prince of Egypt’ is an animated retelling of the life of Moses from the Book of Exodus, and marks the second feature film from DreamWorks Animation. After being found by the Queen of Egypt while floating down the Nile, Moses is raised beside Rameses as a prince. However, when he discovers his heritage as a Hebrew, he sets forth on a mission to free his people from slavery. Moses pleads to his adoptive brother Rameses, the new pharaoh, to grant the Jews their freedom, and is rejected outright. However, he does not give up, and takes on great peril as he decides to lead the Jews away from Egypt, parting the Red Sea along the way. Sandra Bullock lends her voice in the animated film to Miriam, the biological sister of Moses. You can watch the film on Netflix.

3. Minions (2015)

The third installment overall in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise that serves as a spin-off prequel to the original 2010 film, ‘Minions,’ is directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda. It chronicles the minions as they evolve from single-celled yellow organisms at the time life dawns on Earth, to the little bundles of chaos who live to serve the biggest, baddest master that they can find. They have followed many over the centuries, from the tyrannosaurus to Napoleon, but have outlived them all. As they fall into depression without a leader to follow, one of them, Kevin, comes up with the idea of a road trip with his friends, Stuart and Bob, to discover a new evil boss for all minions to follow. Their search leads them to the world’s first female supervillain, Scarlet Overkill, who is voiced by Sandra Bullock. Stream the movie here.

2. Bird Box (2018)

Based on the eponymous book by Josh Malerman, ‘Bird Box’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity has resulted in countless deaths by taking on the appearance of every individual’s worst fear. In order to protect themselves from it, people are advised to keep their eyes covered and not look. When a mother of two (Sandra Bullock) hears of a place down the river that is providing sanctuary to people against such monstrosity, she sets out with her children on a dangerous journey through the woods, as well as sailing downriver. The undertaking becomes more challenging as they have to make it entirely blindfolded. You can view the horror thriller directed by Susanne Bier here.

1. The Unforgivable (2021)

Helmed by Nora Fingscheidt, ‘The Unforgiven’ is based on a 2009 British miniseries of the same name. It stars Sandra Bullock as Ruth Slater, who serves twenty years in prison after committing a violent crime. As she re-enters society, people refuse to forgive her past and subject her to constant judgment. She is also kept away from her younger sister, whom she was forced to leave behind after being convicted. Desperately searching for redemption, Ruth refuses to back down from trying to find her sister, braving every challenge that comes her way. You can stream the psychological crime drama on Netflix.

