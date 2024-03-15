Sara Bareilles: Girls5eva Star Has Found Love in Actor Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles isn’t just your average singer-songwriter; she’s a powerhouse of talent and charisma that sets her apart in the entertainment world. With a voice that can melt hearts and lyrics that resonate with millions, Bareilles has earned herself not just one but two Grammy Awards. But she doesn’t stop there – she’s also a force on screen, dazzling audiences with her performances in the world of music as well as acting. VH1 recognized her as one of the Top 100 Greatest Women in Music back in 2012, solidifying her status as a true icon. Let’s not forget her unforgettable portrayal of Dawn in ‘Girls5eva‘ or her captivating turn as Jenna Hunterson in the 2023 film ‘Waitress.’

Sara Bareilles and Javier Dunn Separated in 2013

Sara Bareilles and Javier Dunn shared not only a musical bond but also a romantic one, igniting sparks both on and off the stage. Their journey began when they met through a mutual friend at a bar, where Dunn’s sister was friends with Bareilles’ roommate. As she rose to fame, Dunn stood by her side as her guitarist, their chemistry evident in their performances together at various events, earning adoration from fans. Their relationship was more than just a musical collaboration; they genuinely cared for each other. In interviews, they spoke highly of one another, with Dunn expressing how Bareilles had profoundly impacted his life, both musically and personally. In a 2013 interview, he revealed that she had changed his life beyond music.

He expressed that she had become one of the closest people in his life and had been teaching him how to be a better person from the moment they met. However, despite their deep connection, their love story faced its share of challenges. In 2013, the same year she separated from her bandmates permanently, she also parted ways with Dunn. The breakup was emotionally tumultuous for her, who revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that it coincided with a significant breakup and the dissolution of her band of 10 years. Amidst the turmoil, Bareilles found solace in her music, channeling her emotions into her work.

One of the most poignant expressions of her heartbreak came in the form of a song “Manhattan.” She openly admitted that the song was not just about her move from Los Angeles to Manhattan but also a reflection of her breakup with Dunn, adding a deeply personal layer to her music. Their love story may have ended, but the impact of their relationship reverberated through her music, providing her with a platform to navigate the complexities of love and loss. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the bond they shared musically and personally remains a significant chapter in Bareilles’ journey, reminding us of the power of love and its ability to inspire artistry.

Sara Bareilles Has Embarked on a Forever Journey with Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles found love in actor Joe Tippett during an out-of-town tryout for ‘Waitress’ at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2015. Their romance blossomed over time, and by 2016, they had officially embarked on a relationship. The couple remained relatively low-key until their first public appearance together at the Tony Awards in 2017, where they proudly displayed their affection for one another. Their relationship was characterized by mutual support and admiration for each other’s careers. Bareilles often expressed gratitude for the positive impact ‘Waitress’ had on her life, attributing much of her personal and professional growth to the musical.

Tippett, too, found success in his acting endeavors, and the couple was frequently seen together on the red carpet, showcasing their unwavering support for one another. In July 2020, their bond was tested when Bareilles contracted COVID-19. Tippett stood by her side, offering comfort and care during her illness, highlighting the strength of their relationship during challenging times. Their love continued to deepen, and on December 31, 2022, they took a significant step forward by announcing their engagement, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together. As their relationship evolved, Bareilles and Tippett enjoyed exploring the world together, often documenting their adventures on social media.

Their shared love for travel and exploration further strengthened their bond, creating cherished memories along the way. In September 2023, the couple celebrated their eighth anniversary of togetherness, with Bareilles expressing her love and admiration for Tippett in a heartfelt Instagram post, affirming their commitment to each other for the years to come. Their engagement was a romantic affair. Tippett recounted the moment he proposed and said that in a moment of forgetfulness, he realized he had left the engagement ring behind. Undeterred, he swiftly rectified the situation, returning with the ring to make the proposal official. Their engagement was a testament to their enduring love and shared adventures.

In January 2024, Bareilles and Tippett decided to upgrade the latter’s engagement ring from a gold leaf to a dazzling diamond cut, symbolizing their commitment to each other. Also, their love expanded to include a furry companion in their little world as they welcomed a sweet puppy named Louie into their lives in 2022, further solidifying their bond as they embarked on the journey of pet parenthood together. Currently, they are planning their wedding, eagerly anticipating the next chapter of their lives as they prepare to exchange vows and embark on a lifelong journey together.

Read More: Where is Girls5eva Filmed?