Sara and Ben: Are the Love is Blind Participants Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ introduces contestants who are willing to step outside their comfort zones and embrace a unique approach to finding love—one that doesn’t rely on physical appearances. In its eighth season, Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga were among those who took this unconventional journey with an open heart and genuine intentions. Though being vulnerable wasn’t easy, they found solace and a sense of peace when communicating in the pods. As they navigated the experiment, their ability to be open and honest with one another laid the foundation for a relationship built on trust and a lot of affection.

Sara and Ben Were Not Afraid to Open Up in Front of One Another

Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga entered the experiment with a sincere desire to find a life partner. From their very first conversation, they felt an immediate sense of ease, bonding over their favorite snacks and sharing plenty of laughter. Ben revealed that he was religious, which prompted Sara to open up about her sister being part of the LGBTQ+ community. Curious about his perspective, she asked him about his stance on the matter. He explained that, for him, religion was more about personal faith rather than rigid beliefs. He shared that over time, he had shaped and adapted his faith in a way that aligned with his values, emphasizing that he was a tolerant and open-minded person. When they spoke again, he reassured Sara of his views, a gesture that she found incredibly comforting.

After just a few conversations, Ben confessed that he was beginning to fall in love. While Sara acknowledged his feelings with a simple “thanks,” she didn’t immediately say it back. Instead, she expressed that she had a few more questions before fully opening her heart. She shared how, in recent years, she had become more politically and socially aware and emphasized that it was important for her partner to share those values. Ben’s response—that he wasn’t particularly political—left Sara feeling uneasy. Wanting clarity, she discussed her concerns with friends. When they met again, Ben reassured her that they were aligned in their values; he just struggled to articulate his thoughts. He also expressed a willingness to grow and learn, which helped Sara feel more at ease. Choosing to trust him, she soon found herself reciprocating his feelings and admitted that she, too, was falling for him. Their emotions felt even more certain when they decided to get engaged, and it felt like the beginning of something truly special.

Sara and Ben Might Still be in Love With Each Other

Ben and Sara had several deep and meaningful conversations and handled them with understanding and respect. While neither has hinted at whether they are still together, there seems to be little reason to believe their relationship wouldn’t have worked out. As mature and thoughtful individuals, they approached their differences with patience, finding common ground where needed. It’s possible that they have chosen to keep their relationship private for now and prefer to enjoy their time away from public scrutiny. However, they will likely share more about their journey and experiences in the near future.

Sara is Working in the Healthcare Industry, While Ben is Engaged in Real Estate

Sara Carton is an oncology nurse and has dedicated her career to providing compassionate care to patients battling cancer. Her role involves administering treatments, offering emotional support, and working closely with doctors to develop personalized care plans. In her free time, Sara enjoys unwinding by playing video games, with Call of Duty being one of her favorites. Gaming provides her with a fun escape from her demanding job, allowing her to relax and recharge. Beyond work and hobbies, Sara values the time she spends with her friends and family. They are her biggest supporters, always there to celebrate her successes and offer encouragement when needed.

A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Ben Mezzenga has built a successful career in both the tech and real estate industries. Currently self-employed as a developer, he draws heavily from his extensive experience working with companies like AJ Construction and Jamf. His expertise and entrepreneurial spirit have allowed him to carve out his own path, applying the skills he has honed over the years. Before stepping into the professional world, Ben was a dedicated athlete, playing baseball throughout his university years. His time as a student-athlete not only shaped his discipline and work ethic but also helped him build lasting friendships. Many of the connections he made on the field have remained strong, which shows the kind of loyal, dependable, and well-respected person he is.

Read More: Hanni and Daniel: Is the Love is Blind Germany Couple Still Together?