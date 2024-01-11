Are Alexander “Sascha” Zverev and Sophia Thomalla Still Together?

As a Martin Webb-directed documentary series we can only describe as equal parts entertaining and intriguing owing to its focus on tennis alone, Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ is genuinely unlike any other. That’s because it gives us a transparent look into the lives of top athletes as they travel across the globe for all major tournaments, enabling us to get an insight into their core support system too. Amongst them for current world #6 ranked Alexander “Sascha” Zverev is actually his long-term girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them, here’s what we know.

Sascha Zverev and Sophia Thomalla’s Journey

It was reportedly back in 2020 when Sascha first came across fellow German native Sophia thanks to a mutual friend, just for them to soon realize they had a natural spark and fall head over heels. The truth is there is an 8-year age gap between this duo, with the latter being older, yet neither seems to mind it one bit because they align in all areas that really matter; values, goals, plus family. In fact, they know they’re not conventional because while the athlete has a young daughter from a previous relationship, his model girlfriend used to be married to Norwegian singer Andy LaPlegua.

“All the men I had something with broke up with me because in the end, they couldn’t stand [my extreme independence],” Sophia once said before adding, “many men don’t like that in the long run.” However, Sascha is apparently not at all this way; he understands they’re two whole individuals who mutually decided to get into a romantic involvement rather than them completing one another. Though he does prefer when she takes time out of her busy schedule to travel with him since it ostensibly offers him an additional sense of purpose — like any player, he likes impressing his partner.

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security,” Sascha told a German magazine in late 2021. “I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven’t achieved all of my goals yet.”