Do Sasha and Esther Break Up? Do They Get Divorced?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ explores the turbulence in the romance of Joanne and Noah. As things get more serious between them, they are forced to confront their issues rather than continuing to table them. Soon, however, it turns out that they are not the only ones who are struggling to keep themselves from falling apart. Noah’s brother, Sasha, and his wife, Esther, are also in the middle of a major problem that has slowly inched its way towards them. It begins with the unexpected friendship between Sasha and Morgan, but over the course of the season, it is revealed that there is more to the story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Esther’s Exploration of Self Leads Her Away From Sasha

When Sasha sparks a friendship with Morgan and displays strong chemistry with her, Esther becomes jealous. This shows that she cares about her husband and doesn’t want to lose him to some other woman. But in the second season, this feeling of jealousy passes, not because she has more faith in her husband now. It’s because her love for Sasha has now turned into apathy, which means that even if he has an affair, she isn’t sure if she’d even care. She makes a drastic journey from being the woman who doesn’t want her husband to spend more than two minutes in the vicinity of the woman she suspects he will have an affair with, to becoming a woman who doesn’t care if they are being too friendly anymore.

The problem is that Esther cannot seem to discuss it with anyone. She tries to talk about it with Rebecca, especially as she hears about Rebecca’s solo adventures after the break-up with Noah. Hearing her best friend’s story starts to make Esther wonder what it would be like for her to go out in the world on her own. Later, she tells Joanne that she doesn’t seem to care if Sasha and Morgan are getting too cozy at a party. Still, she cannot outright say it to Sasha, and so, her indifference comes out in ways that start to worry her husband. While he cannot put his finger on the issue, he knows that something is wrong, and any effort to try to talk about it seems to make it worse.

In a desperate attempt to reignite the spark of their marriage, Sasha acts on his mother’s advice and asks Esther about having another baby, but that turns out to be a mistake. Not only does Esther refuse his proposal, but she also starts talking about how great life would be without a husband and a child to take care of. The problem is that Sasha and Esther got married at a young age, not just because they were in love, but because they were pregnant. Years later, Esther starts to wonder whether she would still be with Sasha if it weren’t for the pregnancy. The fact that she cannot give a concrete answer to this shows that she needs to figure it out. But she cannot do it with Sasha by her side. She needs some distance from him to put things in perspective, and this is what she tells him at Morgan’s engagement party.

Esther and Sasha’s Relationship is Still Salvageable

The question of separation is dropped on Sasha just when he thought things had started to get better for him and Esther. He thinks he is giving her the space she needs, and things will be back to normal soon enough. But then, she drops this bombshell on him, asking to go their separate ways, at least for a while, and he realizes he had misread the situation all along. However, though Esther asks for a separation from Sasha, it doesn’t mean that she is asking for a divorce. While there is a possibility of it, there is still a good chance that the couple might find their way back to each other.

For now, they are only separated, and it’s not because Esther doesn’t love Sasha anymore; it’s because she wants to know who she is without him. As Sasha respectfully steps back, he confesses to Morgan that he will continue to wait for Esther. He calls her his soulmate, and he knows that while she is going through a tough time, he has complete faith that they will get back together because they are meant to be. There is a chance that Esther might come to the same conclusion once she gets the space she needs and can think more clearly about what she really wants. While it remains to be seen what course Esther’s journey takes, it is clear that Sasha, at least, is not ready to give up on their marriage so easily.

If his wife starts to drift away, getting more distant, he will not accept it without a fight. Eventually, this might be the thing that convinces Esther to go back to her marriage. For now, she is finally free, and being away from the life she has lived for the past decade or so might give her the clarity she has been looking for all along. Of course, there is still a chance that she might realize she is better off without Sasha. But ‘Nobody Wants This’ doesn’t give us anything if not hope, and we carry the same optimism for Sasha and Esther, who have proven themselves to be one of the better couples of the show.

