Satish and Tabinda Sanpal’s Net Worth: How Rich Are the Desi Bling Stars?

While Satish Sanpal is originally from Madhya Pradesh, India, and Tabida Sanpal is British-Pakistani, they have actually made a name for themselves in the UAE as business visionaries. As explored in Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling,’ the happily married parents of an adorable little girl named Isabella “Bella” Sanpal have built an empire upon taking Dubai by storm over the past few years. Thus, many often forget that both hail from incredibly humble backgrounds, which drive them to be unwaveringly devoted, hardworking, and persistent in all aspects of their lives.

How Did Satish and Tabinda Sanpal Earn Their Money?

Since Satish grew up in a rather middle-class household in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, he decided it was best to drop out of school at 13 to support his family. He reportedly left his formal studies in eighth grade before jumping headfirst into the business world — first as an employee at a local store and then as an entrepreneur himself. He had borrowed ₹50,000 ($520 in 2026) from his mother to open a grocery shop, which eventually suffered significant losses and closed down, but taught him some significant lessons.

Satish’s experiences laid the foundation for his future as he subsequently went on to work in the stock market, where he realized that money is what really talks in the long run. Therefore, upon building a solid network of brokers, investors, and trend-setters alike while serving as a commission-based intermediary himself, he relocated to Dubai to spread his wings. It was there that he broadened his horizons and took risks to ultimately secure an empire spanning several industries, including real estate, hospitality, as well as investments.

With experience in stock markets before dabbling in information technology, gold trading, and property development, Satish knew the path he wanted to take by the late 2010s. He also had the full support of his beloved Tabida Sanpal (married 2017), who not only has a degree in business but also financially backed her family in England by herself for over a decade. In 2018, they established the Anax Holding conglomerate, which currently focuses on 3 main sectors through Anax Hospitality (since 2018), Anax Developments (since 2023), and Anax Capital (since 2025). From what we can tell, Satish is the proud Founder-Chairman of the parent company as well as the visionary behind its operations, whereas Tabida is the Founder-Director of Anax Capital and Asset Management.

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal’s Net Worth

Since Anax Holding is a conglomerate seamlessly integrating ventures across several industries in pursuit of growth, it is no surprise that it is currently valued at over $3 billion. This, combined with Satish and Tabinda’s assets, individual side hustles, investments, and passion projects, makes it clear they have accumulated what can only be described as generational wealth. After all, not only do they currently reside in Burj Khalifa and own a 500-year-old historical home they are remodeling in London, England, but they also purchase at least 3 kilos of gold jewelry every year for just one festival and are collectors of art, cars, yachts, as well as rare books/manuscripts.

As if that’s not enough, Satish is also the co-founder of VII Dubai Daylight Restaurants, a motivational public speaker, a luxury lifestyle advocate, and a philanthropist. He operates Sanpal Foundation alongside his wife Tabida, which is a non-profit with a mission to provide ongoing support to those in need in the hopes of sparking lasting change. Whether it be women’s equality, Uganda’s water crisis, or poverty among widows in India, the Foundation focuses on a wide range of humanitarian issues across the globe. We should also mention that while he now hopes to expand his business into the luxury yacht sector, she is gradually establishing herself as a fashion enthusiast and public personality. So, as per our best estimate, Satish and Tabida’s net worth is in the range of $1.5 billion.

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