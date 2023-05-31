Are Scarlet and Joe From The Family Stallone Still Together?

As a reality series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Paramount+’s ‘The Family Stallone’ can only be described as equal parts dramatic, emotional, intriguing, personal, and unfiltered. After all, it revolves around none other than Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, his loving wife Jennifer Flavin, as well as their three incredible daughters as they go on about their daily lives. Though if we’re being honest, since the latter are in their 20s at the moment, their romantic experiences often take center stage — and we’re here to explore the same in regards to the youngest.

Scarlet and Joe’s Journey

While Scarlet Rose maintains that dating with her last name holds a lot of weight owing to the family’s image, others’ intentions, and her father’s protectiveness, it has never been too hard for her. That’s because the aspiring actress is actually beautiful, bright, intelligent, independent, as well as talented in every way to matter, which is also true for both her elder sisters Sophie and Sistine. It thus comes as no surprise when she first came across Joe (last name unclear) while attending the University of Miami, she was utterly drawn to his genuine attention, care, kindness, and interest.

Hence began Scarlet and Joe’s apparent love connection, only for it to last a few months before they chose to mutually call it quits during a break from school owing to nothing but long distance. The truth is her home base is Califonia, whereas he’s a true native of Florida (nearly 3,000 miles away), so they simply could not make things work despite always ensuing to make extra efforts. Nevertheless, the latter was holding onto hope for reconciliation once she returned to university for her sophomore year because she had realized she really wanted a stable relationship with him.