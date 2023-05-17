Is Sophia Rose Stallone Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Along with his daughters and wife, Sylvester Stallone takes on the mundane issues and day-to-day occurrences of life in ‘The Family Stallone.’ The Paramount+ reality television show follows the close-knit relationship of the five members. In addition to giving a peek into the star’s life, the reality show focuses on the trepidations and important choices Stallone’s daughters have to make. As the spotlight shines on the dynamics between the sisters and their relationship with their parents, chaos and fun follow.

From pranks to advice, ‘The Family Stallone’ encapsulates the essence of a genuine familial bond. Sophia Rose Stallone is the eldest daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The reality star’s sharp wit and charming personality have left many curious about her personal life. So, if you want to learn more about the star, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Sophia Stallone’s Age and Background

The eldest of the Stallone children, Sophia Rose Stallone was born to Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin on August 27, 1996. Upon her birth in Miami, Florida, Sophia faced a number of medical conditions. When she was only two and a half months old, she had to undergo open heart surgery at the UCLA Medical Centre for a hole in her heart.

Despite the earlier complications that plagued the eldest Stallone kid, Sophia managed to make a recovery and continued to keep a strict diet and lifestyle so as to not irk her condition. After graduating from high school, she went on to study Communications at the University of Southern California and earned a minor in Entrepreneurship and Film.

Sophia Stallone’s Profession

Sophia made her debut on the screen with her father on ‘Late Show with David Letterman.’ However, even when she was brought up in the spotlight of her father’s acting career, she never felt an inclination toward the craft. On the other hand, her creative pursuits veered her towards design and film. After finishing her degree in California, Sophia undertook a number of stints with designers and photographers in order to solidify her space in the fashion industry.

In 2017, Sophia was featured on the cover page of Harper’s Bazaar, marking her entry into fashion and modeling. Along with her sisters, Sophia was also made the ambassador of the 2017 Golden Globe Award. Additionally, she was chosen to become a guest judge on the reality show ‘Project Runway-Client on the Go.’ Sophia also hosts a podcast along with her sister Sistine Stallone titled, ‘Unwaxed,’ where the two discuss relationships, life, and everything in between.

Sophia is a bibliophile and even runs her own book club on Instagram called Favorite Book Club. While her excellence in creative pursuits and her pedigree have aided her in creating strides in fashion and modeling, Sophia’s true passion lies in entrepreneurship and cosmetics. Naturally, fans await the wonder that may be brought about by the eldest Stallone.

Is Sophia Stallone Dating Anyone?

No, Sophia is not dating anyone at the moment. One of the most fascinating facets of ‘The Family Stallone’ is the tight-knit bond between the family and their dog Buster. Naturally, Sophia seeks the advice of her parents whenever she’s dealing with any conflicts. As the eldest of the Stallone children, Sophia’s priorities are different than her younger sisters. At 26, Sophia is seeking more than just momentary companionship and looks for someone to spend her life with.

Briefly involved in a long-distance relationship with Grant Sholem, who was working in finance across the country, Sophia’s idea of forevermore was disrupted by the unruly physical distance between the two of them. ‘The Family Stallone’ follows Sylvester Stallone advising his eldest child on the pertinence of presence and distance, which is what leads her to call off things with Grant.

In the past, Sophia had also been dating Connor Spears, a soccer player. The two had first met at college and soon started dating but chose to keep their relationship private. However, it wasn’t long before the two made their relationship public. In 2018, they attended the Lakers basketball game and left countless stunned. However, Connor Spears and Sophia later split amicably and chose to keep the details of their relationship and breakup under wraps.

Therefore, as far as we can tell, Sophia Rose Stallone seems to be single at the moment. Additionally, the absence of a partner on her social media also leads us to believe that she is enjoying her own company and not dating anyone as of the present. Nevertheless, the young star is on the path to creating better strides in her profession and personal life.

Read More: Is Sistine Stallone Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?