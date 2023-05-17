Is Sistine Stallone Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Far from the action and mayhem that normally follows Sylvester Stallone on screen, ‘The Family Stallone’ shines the spotlight on the actor’s life behind the scenes. With his wife and three daughters, the show follows the action hero undertaking the ordinary tasks of the household. Giving the spotlight to his three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, ‘The Family Stallone’ depicts the unique dynamics of their family and the career and life choices the three young women face.

Sistine Stallone is the second daughter of Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone and has left fans intrigued by her ken and witty personality that she puts on display on the Paramount+ reality television show. So, if you want to learn more about the star, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Sistine Stallone’s Age, Ethnicity, and Background

Sistine Stallone is the daughter of the ‘Rocky’ star and model Jennifer Flavin and was born on June 27, 1998. The second of the Stallone children, Sistine was named after the renowned Sistine Chapel in Vatican City as an ode to Sylvester Stallone’s Italian heritage. Growing up, Sistine was taught to ride horseback, swim and engage in a number of outdoor activities.

Sistine attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, where she enjoyed playing volleyball, amongst a number of other things. As an incredibly gifted and hardworking woman, Sistine even graduated summa cum laude from her high school and went on to attend the University of Southern California and majored in Communications. Sistine had initially thought of heading to New York to study fashion, but Sistine ultimately decided to stay in California to be nearby to her family.

Sistine Stallone’s Profession

While her pedigree and education set her apart in numerous ways, Sistine’s hard work and devotion reflect in all aspects of her life. The young star signed her first modeling contract even before she turned 18. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Jennifer Flavin, Sistine walked the runway for Chanel even before she finished high school.

In addition to her flourishing modeling career, Sistine has even worked in movies. From minuscule roles in ‘Love Advent’ and ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ to her first major role in ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’, Sistine continues to create great strides in her path. Along with her older sister Sophia Stallone, Sistine also hosts a podcast titled ‘Unwaxed’ where they talk about relationships and life and even invite a number of guests.

Is Sistine Stallone Dating Anyone?

Over time, Sistine has been speculated to be with a number of people. While the actress and model likes to keep her personal relationships private from the public, it doesn’t mean that she hasn’t been associated with a number of people. In early 2018, Sistine was reportedly dating actor Gregg Sulkin. Even though many hoped for the actors to be together, no confirmation was provided by the two. While the actors were spotted on dates frequently, they chose to disclose little information about the nature of their relationship and seemingly parted ways soon after.

Once again, in 2022, Sistine Stallone was purportedly believed to be with someone. Sistine was snapped getting groceries with a man who was speculated to be her boyfriend. The actress was seen getting off a car and conducting normal grocery chores with her supposed boyfriend. However, the star never confirmed nor denied the nature of her relationship, leaving many wondering about the truth.

From what we can tell, Sistine Stallone is not dating anyone at the moment. The young model and actress has been brought up in the limelight and is not unknown to the gravity of fame. Naturally, she prefers to keep her private life under wraps and concealed from the public. Moreover, with the absence of a significant other on her social media, we are led to believe that Sistine Stallone is single as of writing. Nevertheless, we continue to wish Sistine Stallone success and hope she achieves everything personally and professionally in the years to come!

Read More: Best Sylvester Stallone Movies