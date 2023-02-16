Where Was 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) Filmed?

Directed and co-written by Johannes Roberts, ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ is a survival aquatic horror film that revolves around four high schoolers who make the decision to use a diving cage to descend to a great depth. They first enjoy watching the underwater aquatic life while keeping a safe distance due to the cage. Things don’t stay that simple, though, as soon the wire holding the cage together snaps, sending the girls plummeting into the ocean’s floor while dangerous sharks circle around them.

The 2019 film spins a thrilling tale involving deadly sharks and underwater claustrophobia. While the gritty narrative keeps the viewers invested in the film, the aquatic setting set in Mexico makes one wonder where ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ was shot. If you are riding the same boat of curiosity, allow us to provide you with the details about the same!

47 Meters Down: Uncaged Filming Locations

’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ is set in Mexico but was filmed in the Dominican Republic and the United Kingdom, especially in Basildon, Buckinghamshire, and London. Principal photography for the film commenced in December 2018 and was wrapped up by February 2019. Now, let’s not waste any time and learn all about the specific sites that appear in the film!

Juan Dolio, the Dominican Republic

A few of the scenes of the shark attack film were filmed in the famous filming studio of Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios in Juan Dolio. Pinewood Dominican Republic, located in the heart of the Caribbean on a 43-acre location about 20 minutes from Santo Domingo International airport, provides an 8-acre facility for water filmmaking with infinity sea views, expert diving, and marine assistance.

The production complex is a top-tier venue for filmmakers thanks to its cutting-edge sound stages, production support services, and access to a variety of tropical locales. Over the years, the studio has lent its facilities to the production of various projects, ‘Old,’ ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage,‘ ‘Capsized: Blood in the Water.’

Basildon, England

A few of the underwater scenes were shot at Basildon’s Underwater Studio. One of the most recognized film studios in the world is hidden away on a quiet industrial estate in Essex. The pool at Basildon’s Underwater Studio is more than 12 meters long and 9 meters wide. It can contain about 150,000 gallons of water and is six meters deep.

Films such as ‘Harry Porter,’ and ‘James Bond’ have taken advantage of the studio for its daring underwater filmmaking thanks to its special size and attributes. It is a top-tier venue for filmmakers thanks to its cutting-edge sound stages, production support services, and access to a variety of tropical locales.

Buckinghamshire, England

Many sequences of the film with artificial sharks were shot at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The historic UK studios of Pinewood, which have been associated with some of the longest-lasting productions on both the big and small screens during its 85-year existence, are just 8 miles from Heathrow airport and 20 miles from downtown London.

Pinewood provides everything filmmakers need in one location, including the renowned 007 Stage, 23 more stages, 3 TV studios, the unusual permanently-filled Underwater Stage, one of Europe’s biggest outdoor tanks, acres of the backlot, and thousands of square feet of production office and workshop space. Other productions filmed in the studio are ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘The Mummy,’ and others.

London, England

A few scenes of ‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ were lensed in London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. Located on River Thames, London is considered one of the world’s major global cities as it significantly influences art, fashion, entertainment, education, healthcare, and many more sectors. Over the years, it has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, such as ‘See How They Run,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘The Crown.’

