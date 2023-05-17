Is Scarlet Stallone Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Exemplifying the essence of a close-knit family, ‘The Family Stallone’ features renowned actor Sylvester Stallone along with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. In lieu of the ferocious image he embodies on the screen, ‘The Family Stallone’ follows the traditional roles and musings that are seen within any average family. The Paramount+ reality television show does not just encapsulate the glam associated with the Stallone household but also makes sure to capture the deep bonds between the children and their parents.

From indulging in pranks to seeking advice from their parents, ‘The Family Stallone’ also depicts the piety of familial and filial bonds. Scarlet Stallone is the youngest member of the clan and has left viewers curious with her mirthful personality. So, if you’re also wondering more about the young star, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Scarlet Stallone’s Age and Background

The third child of the ‘Rambo’ actor and model Jennifer Flavin, Scarlet Rose Stallone, was born on May 25, 2002. Like her elder sisters, Scarlet was also trained in a number of activities. Born in California, Scarlet attended middle school at St. Paul the Apostle School in Westwood, Los Angeles. Here, the youngest daughter exceeded in a number of activities and even won a track and field event. In 2021, Scarlet graduated high school.

The youngest child of the Stallone family, Scarlet is a high-spirited and cheery young woman whose personality keeps everyone enamoured. Even Sylvester Stallone has recurrently showcased his adoration for Scarlet on social media.

Scarlet Stallone’s Profession

Like her father and elder sister, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet also shares a penchant for acting. Scarlet’s interest in the craft led her to the screen even before she graduated high school. In 2014, Scarlet starred in ‘Reach Me’ as an extra and has since been involved in other works as well. The youngest child of the Stallone family has also appeared in broadcast shows like ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘Today.’ Additionally, the star has also appeared in a small role as a barista named Spencer in Sylvester Stallone’s television show, ‘Tulsa King.’

In addition to carving her own path as an actor, Scarlet has also been in the spotlight with her sisters and father. From appearing on the ‘Late Show with David Letterman’ in 2010 to becoming the ambassador for Miss Golden Globe in 2017, Scarlet Stallone has been no stranger to the spotlight. Scarlet has also been a guest on her elder sisters’ podcast ‘Unwaxed’ multiple times.

Scarlet Stallone’s Boyfriend

We are happy to report that Scarlet Stallone’s romantic life is just as happening as other aspects of her life. Scarlet is currently dating Louis Masquelier-Page, who is attending the Herbert Business School at the University of Miami. Louis is pursuing a degree in BBA with a major in Finance. Previously, he had also attended Bradfield College and Aiglon College. Louis Masquelier-Page also happens to be a former Youth Olympian and a World Junior Championship Athlete. Naturally, given Scarlet’s interest in athletics from a young age, the two individuals connected earnestly.

In addition to his athletic abilities, Louis has also served as the Ambassador for Right to Play, an international humanitarian organization created to use sports so as to facilitate peace and improve health in the most disadvantaged corners of the world.

While Scarlet’s career trajectory continues to rise upward, it is time she dedicates to her family, relationship, and herself that allows her to be quite distinct. A traveler and explorer at heart, Scarlet has ventured to a number of places and enjoys all aspects of traveling. Naturally, we continue to wish Scarlet Stallone the best for her future and hope she continues to achieve remarkable results professionally and personally in the years to come!

