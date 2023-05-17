Where is The Family Stallone Filmed?

Paramount+’s ‘The Family Stallone’ is a reality TV series that gives us a detailed account of the personal and professional lives of the Stallone family, which consists of the iconic actor Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and his three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Apart from his supportive and loving family who are behind the actor’s successful career, we also get a glimpse of some other big names in the entertainment industry, including Al Pacino, through every other episode.

While Sylvester’s wife is a businesswoman and the co-owner of the Serious Skin Care wellness brand, his daughters also have their separate ventures — Sophia co-hosts a podcast called ‘Unwaxed’ with Sistine, Scarlet focuses on her acting career while at college, and Sistine is an actress and a model. The Stallone family members travel across the city as they go about their respective lives, which makes the viewers pose the question — where ‘The Family Stallone’ is filmed? If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

The Family Stallone Filming Locations

‘The Family Stallone’ is filmed in Pennsylvania, specifically in and around Philadelphia. Principal photography for the debut season of the reality series seemingly took place around late 2022. Since the Stallone family stays in Pennsylvania, it only makes sense that the filming unit sets up camp on location to capture the daily lives of the family members. Now, without further ado, allow us to fill you in on all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Paramount+ series!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Also known as Philly, Philadelphia serves as the primary production location for ‘The Family Stallone’ as Sylvester and his family deal with their personal and professional lives in and around the city. The shooting of the docuseries takes place inside the residence of the Stallone family, each family member’s workplace, and various outdoor sites as the family takes part in different activities, both personal as well as professional.

In November 2022, Sylvester, who is best known for the role of Rocky Balboa in the ‘Rocky’ film series, paid a visit to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where many iconic training scenes of ‘Rocky’ was shot, along with his family. To be specific, the famous Rocky Statue located within the premise of the museum also features in the backdrop of a few scenes as Sylvester and the rest of his family posed in front of it.

Situated on the Atlantic Seaboard Fall Line, Philadelphia is home to various popular landmarks and attractions, such as the Independence National Historical Park, the Franklin Institute, the National Constitution Center, the Museum of the American Revolution, the Philadelphia History Museum, the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, the Masonic Library, Fairmount Park, and Museum of Pennsylvania in the Masonic Temple, some of which might be featured in the show.

