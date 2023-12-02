Scarlett Johansson to Make Her Directorial Debut With ‘Eleanor, Invisible’

Scarlett Johansson is set to make her feature directorial debut with ‘Eleanor, Invisible.’ The Cinemaholic can also exclusively reveal that June Squibb has been cast to play the 90-year-old protagonist, Eleanor Morgenstein, in the film. The plot revolves around Eleanor, who ends up in New York City from Florida upon the demise of Bessie, her constant companion of more than half a century. The nonagenarian soon learns that trying to form attachments at her age is a tiring endeavor. Eleanor’s longing for companionship leads her to a nineteen-year-old University student.

Johansson is directing the movie based on a screenplay by Tory Kamen. The actress first wore the director’s hat for ‘These Vagabond Shoes,’ a short film about a man’s journey across New York City to get a Nathan’s Famous hot dog, starring Kevin Bacon. She then co-directed the concert film ‘American Express Unstaged: Ellie Goulding’ with Alex Coletti. Kamen previously worked as a producer’s assistant in Fox’s sitcom ‘The Mick.’ The filming of the movie will begin in New York in the spring of 2024.

Squibb, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Alexander Payne’s ‘Nebraska,’ is joining the film after concluding the production of Martin Sheen-starrer ‘Lost & Found in Cleveland’ and Josh Margolin’s ‘Thelma.’ The actress played Mrs. Danforth in Apple TV+’s comedy-drama series ‘Little America’ and Elena in Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth,’ in addition to voicing Gramsy in Max’s animated series ‘Little Ellen.’

Johansson is gearing up for the release of ‘North Star,’ directed by Kristin Scott Thomas, after its premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Johansson completed filming Greg Berlanti’s romantic-comedy ‘Project Artemis,’ in which she stars alongside Woody Harrelson and Channing Tatum. Currently, the actress is engaged in voicing Elita in ‘Transformers’ prequel ‘Transformers One.’

After the conclusion of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, New York is set to host several famed productions in the near future, including the second season of Netflix’s action series ‘The Night Agent,’ Amy Schumer’s ‘Kinda Pregnant,’ and Paul Rudd-starrer ‘Friendship.’

