Jim Loach to Direct Dancing Tree Next

Jim Loach’s next feature is the drama movie ‘Dancing Tree.’ The shooting of the same will start in New York in the third quarter of 2024. The film revolves around Rozzy, the primary caregiver to her adult son Taylor, who is non-verbal and has a learning disability. Over the years, she has learned that with such a diagnosis, no expert will ever know better than her when it comes to her son’s well-being. Rozzy and Taylor’s lives get severely affected when her health takes a turn for the worse. The mother then gets “confronted by a convoluted healthcare system and her fallibility as she fights for both her son’s future and ultimately, her own,” reads the logline.

The movie marks Loach’s return to feature filmmaking long after the release of his 2018 comedy-drama ‘American Summer,’ which is alternatively titled ‘Measure of a Man.’ Since then, he directed multiple episodes of several renowned shows, including Amazon Prime Video’s crime drama ‘Tin Star,’ SBS’ detective series ‘Deep Water,’ Sky’s mystery series ‘Save Me,’ and ITV’s police procedural series ‘The Tower.’ Loach also directed Apple TV+’s upcoming crime series ‘Criminal Record,’ which stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as two detectives.

Loach is helming the movie based on a script by Scott Rashap. The screenwriter previously wrote the 2019 horror thriller movie ‘Recovery,’ starring Stephanie Pearson, Hope Quattrocki, and Liz Fenning. Furthermore, he co-penned and co-directed the 2017 short film ‘Toru,’ which follows an infant’s life getting transformed by a new technology.

Karl Hartman produces the film through Big Indie Pictures, a production company behind famed projects such as Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos,’ Hugh Jackman-starrer ‘The Son,’ Amazon Prime Video’s science-fiction series ‘The Peripheral,’ etc. Edwin Thomas and Kiah Amara serve as producers as well.

The diverse backdrops New York offers make it one of the most preferred filming locations. The state previously hosted projects from varying genres, ranging from crime thrillers such as ‘The Killer’ to period dramas like ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro,’ Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives,’ and the fourth season of HBO’s ‘Succession’ are some of this year’s major releases that were filmed in the region.

