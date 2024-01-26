School Spirits Season 2 Starts Filming in Vancouver in June

The filming of the second season of Paramount+’s mystery series ‘School Spirits’ is set to start in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June. Creators Nate and Megan Trinrud return to the sophomore round with showrunner Oliver Goldstick. Max Winkler and Oran Zegman are also back as two of the directors.



The conclusion of the first season of the show provides clarity on Maddie’s death. Throughout the finale, Maddie grapples with suspicions about her mother’s involvement in her demise. Earlier suspects, including Claire and Mr. Anderson, are proven innocent, intensifying the search for the true killer. Maddie’s memory loss adds complexity but revelations unfold in the finale. The mysterious effects during Dawn’s crossing-over raise questions about Janet’s experience, challenging Mr. Martin‘s dismissal. As the episode progresses, it becomes evident why Janet’s crossing-over differed.

We can expect the narrative of the sophomore installment to revolve around Maddie’s attempts to reclaim her body from Janet’s supernatural possession. The season is expected to pivot towards the intense struggle between the two on different planes of existence, marking a significant departure from the first season’s emphasis on Maddie’s afterlife crime-fighting. The installment may delve deeper into Janet’s backstory, shedding light on the events leading to her assumption of Maddie’s form. The first season’s narrative also hints at the possibility of exploring the character’s history, potentially incorporating flashbacks or entire episodes set in the past. This shift promises to unveil more about the characters’ origins and the evolution that shaped them into their present selves.

The second season will likely feature key cast members from the first season. Peyton List is expected to return as Maddie, especially considering the cliffhanger that concludes the first installment. The other returnees may include Kristian Flores as Simon Elroy, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer. We may also see a new cast member portraying Janet in the upcoming installment.

The first season of the show was also filmed in Vancouver. An old property at Heather and 37th Avenue in the city was mainly used to shoot the scenes set in the Split River High School. The region will also host the production of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us‘ season 2 and Taron Egerton’s Apple TV+ series ‘Firebug‘ in the upcoming months.

