Jonah Hill’s Outcome Starring Keanu Reeves Begins Filming in LA in March

The filming of Jonah Hill’s next directorial ‘Outcome’ is slated to start in Los Angeles, California, in March and conclude in May. Keanu Reeves headlines the cast of the movie, featuring alongside Hill, who also penned the project with Ezra Woods.

The film revolves around Reef Hawk (Reeves), an aging actor who has been sober for five years. He takes pride in his progress in life, having taken time off from acting to build a new home. However, his world is turned upside down when he receives a call from his crisis lawyer Ira Slitz (Hill), who reveals that someone is blackmailing him with a video of questionable content. To find out the identity of his blackmailer, Reef sets out to make amends with everyone he has wronged in the past.

The project is Hill’s first feature as a director after he made his debut with ‘Mid90s,’ a comedy-drama that follows a thirteen-year-old in 1990s-era Los Angeles during a summer. His last work as a director was the 2022 Netflix documentary ‘Stutz,’ which chronicles the actor and his therapist Phil Stutz’s conversations concerning life, mental health, therapy, and their relationship. He also helmed an episode of Max’s biographical series ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.’ As an actor, Hill portrayed Ezra in Eddie Murphy-starrer ‘You People’ and Jason Orlean in Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up.’

Reeves is joining the production after his fourth outing as John Wick in last year’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4.’ He reprises the same character in the Ana de Armas-starrer ‘Ballerina,’ a spin-off movie of the ‘John Wick’ franchise that follows a young female assassin who sets out to exact vengeance on the people who killed her family. The actor is currently engaged in the production of Francis Lawrence’s action horror movie ‘Constantine 2,’ a sequel to his 2005 film, and the Aziz Ansari directorial ‘Good Fortune.’

Apple Original Films acquired the project back in April 2023. Apple Studios produces the film along with Hill and Matt Dines of Strong Baby Productions. Hill and Apple are set to team up again for Martin Scorsese’s untitled Grateful Dead biopic, in which the actor will play the band’s frontman, Jerry Garcia. Los Angeles, the principal location of the movie, will also host the shooting of ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Mythic Quest’ season 4, and Ben Affleck’s ‘The Accountant 2’ later this year.

