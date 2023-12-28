Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest Season 4 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March

The filming of the fourth season of Apple TV+’s comedy series ‘Mythic Quest’ will begin in Los Angeles, California, in March 2024. Like the second and third installments, co-creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz are likely heading the writers’ room of the upcoming season along with David Hornsby.

The third season of the series ends with Jo forcing David to fire her to boost his confidence after his ‘Mythic Quest’ movie was scrapped by the executives. Jo and Brad team up as part of Dana’s rival video game studio. Ian opens up about his platonic love for Poppy after understanding that he is not the latter’s ideal partner. They then decide to return to Mythic Quest to integrate their concept for a new game into an expansion pack David needs.

The fourth installment may revolve around the aftermath of Ian and Poppy’s return to Mythic Quest with Playpen. The cutting-edge game’s features may play an integral role in the potential survival of ‘Mythic Quest,’ which has been dying despite the fan following it has. David may have to deal with the consequences of the duo’s return for the sake of saving the game. Ian and Poppy’s pitch ensures a bright future for ‘Mythic Quest’ but Dana’s antagonistic group may not make matters easy for them. Season 4 will likely continue to explore Ian and Poppy’s evolving relationship, especially after the former’s admission that he platonically loves her.

Although an official confirmation is awaited, we can expect the return of Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, Ashly Burch as Rachel, Jessie Ennis as Jo, Imani Hakim as Dana, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, and Naomi Ekperigin as Carol in season 4. The notable absentee may only be F. Murray Abraham, specifically after his character C.W. Longbottom gets written off at the start of the third installment.

In addition to season 4, Apple TV+ is working on a spin-off series titled ‘Mere Mortals,’ developed by ‘Mythic Quest’ writers Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney. The show will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the ‘Mythic Quest’ game.

Los Angeles, the main location of the fourth installment, hosted the filming of the earlier seasons of the comedy show as well. The series is principally filmed at Apple’s production studio located in Culver City, which is a part of Los Angeles County. The exterior scenes are shot in various Greater Los Angeles sites. The region is also a significant location of recently released projects such as ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and ‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire.’

