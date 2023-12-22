The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Starts Filming in Randolph in March

The filming of the second season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic show ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ is set to commence in Randolph, Massachusetts, in March 2024. Eli Jorné, the creator and showrunner of the series, continues to serve as the head writer.

The first season finale left fans with lingering questions, particularly regarding the complex relationship between Negan and Maggie. Despite Negan’s efforts to attain redemption, glimpses of his darker nature resurface, drawing the attention of the villainous Dama, who seeks to exploit his potential for her own ambitions. Maggie’s evolving understanding of Negan becomes a focal point, with season 2 poised to test their intricate relationship further. The resolution of the mission to rescue Hershel from the Croat takes a poignant turn, exposing Maggie’s unresolved trauma.

In the sophomore installment, we can expect Maggie to face her demons while attempting to rescue Negan and uncover the sinister influence the Dama holds over her child. The Dama may also reveal why she wants Negan and what her ambitions are. If the Dama wants to expand her empire, she may use Negan as her general, forcing him to conquer other communities for the former.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are set to continue portraying Maggie and Negan respectively. We may see Logan Kim as Hershel Rhee, Mahina Napolean as Ginny, Gaius Charles as Perlie, and Željko Ivanek as the Croat in the second season, along with Lisa Emery, whose character the Dama may serve as the primary antagonist of the upcoming installment. Jonathan Higginbotham and Karina Ortiz most likely will not return since their characters Tommaso and Amaia die in the first season.

Even though an official release date of the second season of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ has not been confirmed yet, speculations suggest a pattern similar to season 1’s eight-month gap between its production and release. Therefore, audiences can anticipate the second season to arrive in late 2024. Randolph, where the shooting is set to start, is a suburban city in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The region previously hosted the filming of another AMC series, ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself,’ and Denzel Washington-starrer ‘The Equalizer 2.’ The selection of Randolph marks a change in the shooting destination of the series since the first installment was prominently shot in New Jersey.

