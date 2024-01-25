Casey Affleck’s Next Directorial to be a Period Piece Titled ‘Company’

Casey Affleck is set to direct a period film titled ‘Company’ next. The shooting of the project will start in Bulgaria on an undisclosed date. The movie, penned by Affleck and Ron Hanson, revolves around the love triangle between a husband, his wife, and the mysterious grifter they encounter.

Affleck talked about helming a movie with cinematographer Roger Deakins while appearing on the ‘Team Deakins’ podcast in January 2023. “I’m prepping a movie now and that movie is another example of something that I feel very close to… and am connected to it, so I will do that,” the actor-director said.

The project marks Affleck’s first directorial since the 2019 science-fiction thriller ‘Light of My Life,’ which revolves around a father and his child’s journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic eliminated half of the world’s population. Affleck starred in the film as Dad alongside Anna Pniowsky, Tom Bower, and Elisabeth Moss. The Academy Award-winning actor made his feature directorial debut with the mockumentary film ‘I’m Still Here,’ starring Joaquin Phoenix. Before the parody movie, Affleck made ‘The Book of Charles,’ a compilation of thirteen short films he directed.

Affleck had plans to reunite with Phoenix as a director for ‘Far Bright Star,’ a Western movie that revolves around an aging cavalryman, who forms a group of men to hunt down the Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa. When his allies get killed after an ambush, the cavalryman must survive in the desert. The project, written by Damien Ober and Robert Olmstead based on the latter’s novel, was announced in 2015. However, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning this project.

It is not yet confirmed whether Affleck will star in the period drama. As an actor, he is gearing up for the release of Mikael Håfström’s sci-fi film ‘Slingshot,’ also starring Laurence Fishburne and Emily Beecham. He is a part of the cast of Doug Liman’s crime drama ‘The Instigators,’ starring Paul Walter Hauser and his long-time friend Matt Damon. Affleck portrayed Boris Pash in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ Donnie in the biographical drama ‘Dreamin’ Wild,’ and Philip in ‘Every Breath You Take.’

Hansen is known for his novel ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.’ Affleck played Robert Ford in the adaptation of the work alongside Brad Pitt’s Jesse James. The author also co-wrote Mona Fastvold’s ‘The World to Come,’ co-starring and co-produced by Affleck.

The project has been developed at Studio 8, the production banner behind films such as Ben Affleck’s ‘Air,’ Robert Rodriguez’s ‘Hypnotic,’ and Robert Eggers’ upcoming movie ‘Nosferatu.’ Bulgaria, the principal location, previously hosted the shooting of Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind,’ the horror movie ‘Barbarian,’ and ‘Expend4bles.’

