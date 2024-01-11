Jon Favreau’s Star Wars Movie The Mandalorian & Grogu Starts Filming in Los Angeles in June

The filming of Jon Favreau’s ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ is slated to begin in Los Angeles, California, in June. While specific details about the plot and cast are yet to be revealed, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has teased that the story is a “perfect fit for the big screen.” The original series ‘The Mandalorian,’ created by Favreau, revolves around the solitary bounty hunter Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his endearing alien sidekick Grogu, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, as they embark on diverse adventures and missions, fostering an affectionate bond between them.

Favreau is also developing the fourth season of ‘The Mandalorian.’ He also served as a writer and executive producer of its spin-off series ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ As a filmmaker, he is set to produce and direct ‘Jungle Book 2.’ Favreau’s most recent on-screen appearance was as Happy Hogan in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home.’ His last feature directorial endeavor was ‘The Lion King’ in 2019, with previous directing credits including ‘The Jungle Book,’ ‘Cowboys & Aliens,’ and ‘Iron Man 2.’

Favreau also produces the movie with Kennedy and ‘Ahsoka’ creator Dave Filoni. Jon Favreau expressed his excitement while announcing the project, stating that he loves telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created.

The development of the movie can be seen as a new direction for Lucasfilm, which has faced challenges in defining a clear vision for ‘Star Wars’ on the big screen, with several projects remaining in development without reaching fruition. However, at the 15th Star Wars Celebration in London last year, the Disney-owned studio unveiled plans for three projects that appeared to be progressing, including one involving Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

Filoni is developing a film set within the New Republic era as well. Another project, set in the distant past and helmed by James Mangold, may not materialize anytime soon due to the filmmaker’s other commitments. The last released ‘Star Wars’ film is 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ which grossed over $1 billion globally and served as the epic conclusion to the sequel trilogy. Los Angeles, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the production of multiple ‘Star Wars’ projects, including ‘The Mandalorian‘ and ‘Ahsoka.’

