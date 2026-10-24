Scott Cassidy: Where is Maria Bamford’s Husband Now? Are They Still Together?

As a documentary film living up to its title, Netflix’s ‘Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story’ chronicles the life, career, and mental health struggles of the beloved titular comic. She has admittedly long blurred the lines between performance and personal storytelling not only in her stand-up but also in her original shows to entertain audiences across the globe. Therefore, of course, it’s no surprise there is a lot of inquisitiveness about her passionate history, genuine romance, and complex marriage with professional painter Scott Marvel Cassidy.

Scott Cassidy’s Childhood Was Far From Conventional or Ordinary

Although born around the early 1970s in the small town of Wayne just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Scott Marvel Cassidy’s early years and upbringing were far from idyllic. That’s because his father was allegedly emotionally as well as physically abusive, even when all he hoped to do was impress by trying his best academically and engaging in extracurriculars. “My dad was a pretty awful ex-Marine,” he candidly shared in the Netflix documentary. “He beat the crap out of us. He, you know, he would scream at us in public. He would hit us in public.”

Scott further revealed there was a day when his father punched him so hard he went through a drywall, claiming with a derisive laugh that he “broke the drywall with my back… It was pretty effed up.” Nevertheless, he thankfully managed not to let any of it impact his joy as he developed a passion for the creative arts – whether it be movies, paintings, or the written word, he loved it all. Therefore, upon graduating from high school in 1989, he enrolled at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts to hone in on his interests, earning his certificate of completion in 1994.

Scott Cassidy Connected With Maria Bamford Over Their Art, Childhood, and Mental Health

While Scott is a Pennsylvania native through and through, he relocated to Los Angeles, California, in 1998 upon securing the opportunity to work on the film ‘In the Realm of the Unreal.’ He’d received a grant from the Macdowell Colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, for his artistic journey that same year, only for it to change his life as he met director Jessica Yu and took a leap of faith. He has since gone on to achieve wonders, and he came across comedian Maria Bamford along the way to find joy and stability in his personal life too, as she soon became his partner.

According to Scott’s own account, their romance began after they matched on a dating app, but a friend had sent her one of hr stand ups before. They had their first date at a beautiful bistro, following which he admittedly went down a rabbit hole of all her content. Therefore, their second date was an intense 4-hour hike where he ended up sharing his entire life story with her. He felt bad that he had learned so much about her since her material has always been personal, so he wanted to reciprocate. A genuine relationship thus blossomed, with them connecting even deeper over time over their shared passions.

Scott and Maria even shared in the documentary series that he often used to joke about being depressed at the beginning of their relationship. It turned out he really was depressed – he was diagnosed later on. He was well into his 40s at the time, and his partner has joked that their favorite pastime at the time was suicidal ideation. Thankfully, they figured out a way to work through it by having an affirmation and safety contacts on their refrigerator. The couple happily tied the knot in a cozy ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones in 2015, following which she also had him appear in her show, ‘Lady Dynamite.’ He became her source of comfort, whereas she became his muse. In fact, many of his paintings over the last few years have featured his wife, but since she cannot sit still for long, he admitted he keeps a mannequin dressed as her in his studio.

Scott Cassidy and Maria Bamford Are Sadly Divorcing, So Their Current Focus Is Their Career

While it’s unclear precisely what happened between Scott and Maria, they chose to part ways sometime around early 2026 after almost 11 years together. “We got separated on malware divorce, and it’s amicable,” Maria shared on Slate’s ‘Death, Sex & Money’ podcast. “It’s all the wonderful things of conscious uncoupling. But that also feels shameful because, like, we both did a lot of material about each other and how wonderful our relationship is and was. And at the same time, it felt like it was the best decision to end the marriage part of our relationship. And I won’t go into details because I don’t have any jokes about it.” They still consider one another family and are there to support one another through thick and thin, she indicated, but they just aren’t romantically compatible anymore. She shared in another interview that a part of their separation/divorce agreement is no jokes about what they shared because it was very personal and very real to them at the time.

As for Scott’s current standing, it appears he still resides in Los Angeles, California, but is considering moving back to his home state of Pennsylvania soon to be closer to loved ones. Until then, he is proud to have his own studio in his home, where he spends most of his time expressing himself through his paintings. Over the years, his work has been a part of several solo and group exhibitions, with the most recent being his 2025 solo exhibition titled Maria at the La Loma Projects gallery. He prefers to keep his personal experiences well away from the limelight, but it’s evident that he remains dedicated to his craft and is currently focusing primarily on it. Some of his most recent pieces convey his attention to detail and love for realism, as they are oil paintings titled Sink With Snake Plant, Striped Towel, and Studio Refrigerator.

Read More: Maria Bamford’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Comedian?