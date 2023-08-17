‘Scream 7’ Starts Shooting in Montreal in Q1 2024

The shooting of ‘Scream VII,’ the seventh installment of the renowned horror franchise ‘Scream,’ is set to begin in Montreal, Québec, in the first quarter of 2024. The film is expected to be a direct sequel to ‘Scream VI,’ which follows the lives of the survivors of the Woodsboro legacy murders in New York City. Although a filming schedule is decided, with the wrap slated for April 19, 2024, the production of the movie may only start if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes conclude by the same time.

Montreal is also the filming location of ‘Scream VI.’ The city doubled for New York City in the same, which must be the case in the upcoming seventh ‘Scream’ movie as well. Montreal is one of the major entertainment production centers in the country, seemingly right after Vancouver and Toronto. ‘Plan B’ season 2, Apple TV+’s ‘The Last Frontier,’ Jackie Chan’s ‘Karate Kid,’ and Will Smith’s ‘Bright 2’ are some of the projects slated to film in the city in the near future. Montreal has hosted several renowned projects, including John Krasinski-starrer ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ Joaquin Phoenix-starrer ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ Amy Adams-starrer ‘Arrival,’ Netflix’s thriller series ‘The Recruit,’ Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!’ etc., for lensing over the years.

Christopher Landon, who directed Universal Pictures’ $100M+ grosser ‘Happy Death Day,’ is at the helm of ‘Scream VII.’ After making his directorial debut with ‘Burning Palms,’ Landon wrote/co-wrote five ‘Paranormal Activity’ movies and directed ‘Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.’ His credits also include ‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,’ ‘Happy Death Day 2U,’ ‘Freaky,’ and Netflix’s horror comedy movie ‘We Have a Ghost.’

Landon is replacing Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the previous two ‘Scream’ installments upon relaunching the film franchise, as the director. Bettinelli-Olpin teased the duo’s departure from the franchise as directors back in March 2023. “We hope [that ‘Scream VII’ will come]. We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives,” he told Deadline. “We’re so happy it’s back,” Gillett added. However, both of them serve as executive producers of ‘Scream VII.’ The screenwriter of the film is yet to be revealed and the announcement concerning the same can be expected once the WGA strike concludes.

As far as the cast of the film is concerned, Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the movie, is yet to announce the same. Still, we can expect Melissa Barrera (‘Keep Breathing’), Mason Gooding (‘Love, Victor’), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (‘Yellowjackets’) to return as Sam Carpenter, Chad Meeks-Martin, and Mindy Meeks-Martin respectively. There are unconfirmed reports that Jenna Ortega (‘Wednesday’) may not reprise her franchise character Tara Carpenter in the upcoming film. Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) may also return along with Roger L. Jackson, who voices the infamous Ghostface.

