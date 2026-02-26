Does Cox Leave Sacred Heart? Is John C. McGinley Leaving Scrubs?

In ‘Scrubs,’ Dr. Perry Cox, the attending physician turned Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital, occupies a significant role as the protagonist’s reluctant mentor. Over the course of the original series, Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian looks up to the more experienced healthcare professional, seeking his approval. The latter’s general dislike and criticisms of the other add an entertaining and ever-evolving edge to their dynamic. Despite the time jump in the revival series, the nature of this relationship remains much the same. However, during their unexpected reunion brought on by the now-congierce doctor’s unplanned visit to the hospital, Cox seems to have a particular agenda: passing off the torch to his unofficial mentee. At the end of episode 1, J.D. accepts the esteemed title of Chief of Medicine as the older doctor retires from Sacred Heart.

Perry Cox Retires and Passes the Chief of Medicine Title to J.D.

The beginning of ‘Scrubs’ revival season presents a startlingly new reality for Sacred Heart and its resident healthcare professionals. As it turns out, J.D. has long taken his leave from the establishment, swapping out the high-paced reality of a physician’s life for the comfy and lucrative world of concierge doctorship. His clientele includes high-paying patients with usually low-stakes health scares but a high-paying cheque. However, everything changes when a twist of fate sends him back to Sacred Heart. One of his regulars ends up in the hospital following a health emergency, giving the doctor a chance to return to a life he has left behind.

During this brief visit, J.D. learns that many things have changed in the establishment, including the relationship between young interns and their mentor, Cox. Where the latter excelled at petty insults and passive aggressiveness, he now finds himself toning himself down or risking repetitive sensitivity programs with administrator Sibby Wilson. Naturally, this means he is having a long-suffering time with the new batch of interns, which consists of personalities like influencer Sam, soft-hearted Asher, and cocky Blake. However, where Cox may lack the magic touch required to make doctors out of these residents, J.D. might have exactly what it takes.

The Chief of Medicine notices the same as he observes the early interactions between his own protege and the other younger interns. For the same reason, he ends up making J.D. a monumental offer. For some time now, Cox has been considering retirement. Nonetheless, without an obvious successor to take on the task of mentoring the new generation of doctors, he has been reluctant to make any decisions. As such, watching J.D. successfully interact with the interns helps him realize that he can pass the baton to one of his very first students. In the end, Cox ends up making the offer to the physician. Even though the latter takes some time to think it over, the conclusion remains inevitable. Ultimately, Cox retires and leaves Sacred Heart in the capable hands of J.D.

John C. McGinley Will Be a Recurring Character in the Scrubs Revival

Despite Perry Cox’s exit from Sacred Heart, fans will be happy to know the character will continue to remain a part of the storyline moving forward. Reportedly, actor John C. McGinley, who embodies the character of the veteran doctor, confirmed with Deadline that he has a recurring role in the revival, appearing in four total episodes. This means episode 1 is not the last we have seen of Cox, who will likely continue to influence J.D. and Turk’s lives and careers in the future. However, the fact of his retirement suggests that this influence will probably come from outside of the Sacred Heart Hospital.

Considering Cox’s prominent role in the old seasons of the original series, it’s no surprise that the character will continue to stay in the fray even if it’s in unorthodox ways. In a conversation with Geek Sided, McGinley spoke about his experience with stepping back into the shoes of the beloved character. He said, “For me, it (reprising the role of Perry Cox) was like riding a bike. Bill (Lawrence, the show’s creator) wrote the pilot, and Bill writes the rhythms of Doctor Cox so specifically, and it fits my mouth like a hand in a glove; it was like getting on a bicycle.”

