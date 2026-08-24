You don’t have to be a doctor, a nurse, or a medical researcher to fall in love with a jargon-free, immersive, and thrilling medical movie. A major reason behind the massive fan following for medical thrillers is that most are based on real-life incidents. People also like to watch medical movies as they give them a sneak peek into the profession, which is widely mystified for its proximity to life and death. Moreover, it is a field closely associated with dramatic situations as a routine exercise. Netflix is keen to update its collection of movies with tags medical, psychology, and doctor, owing to their increasing demand.

18. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Directed by Gauri Shinde, this Indian Hindi-language film follows a young woman named Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt, whose overwhelming personal life, underscored by her affair and relationship and a consequent eviction from her apartment, inadvertently brings her to Goa, where her estranged parents live. Here, she meets psychologist Dr. Jehangir “Jug” Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who helps her cope with her spiraling emotions in a chill and comforting manner. You can stream ‘Dear Zindagi’ here.

17. Clinical (2017)

Directed by Alistair Legrand, this gripping, visceral, and bloody horror thriller is not for all audiences. It follows psychiatrist Jane Mathis (Vinessa Shaw), whose trauma, which resulted from one of her young patients, Nora Green (India Eisley), violently attacking her one time, is keeping her from returning to her job. Jane’s latest patient turns out to be a guy named Alex (Kevin Rahm), who, too, has a dark past event to cope with, which has resulted in his disfigured face. But when Jane starts having visions of Nora, who killed herself, as well as unexpected encounters with Alex inside her house, she realizes that something is amiss. To find out what is, you can watch ‘Clinical’ right here.

16. The Bleeding Edge (2018)

In ‘The Bleeding Edge,’ directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering peel back the layers of the medical device industry, unraveling a narrative of hidden risks and ethical quandaries. This documentary confronts viewers with real-life stories of individuals impacted by advanced medical technologies, prompting a critical examination of regulatory oversights and corporate responsibility. As the film navigates the intersection of innovation and patient safety, it challenges preconceptions about the price society pays for cutting-edge medical progress, urging us to reconsider the delicate balance between advancements in healthcare and the potential human toll. You can watch it here.

15. Take Your Pills (2018)

‘Take Your Pills‘ is an intriguing documentary that reveals an America invaded by drugs like Adderall and Ritalin. The movie finds these names everywhere: in schools, playgrounds, offices, streets, metros, and markets. The pressure to push one’s boundaries beyond our capabilities attracts people to these names. The acclaimed documentary filmmaker Alison Klayman, known for ‘Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry,’ leaves no leaf unturned in his exploration of the pervasiveness of cognitive-enhancement stimulants in our times. As Adderall and Ritalin become the iconic drugs of a generation, ‘Take Your Pills’ checks the phenomenon from all sides. Without being rudely judgmental, the documentary feature draws a vivid picture of drugs and how they define our future. You can watch it here.

14. Athlete A (2020)

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, ‘Athlete A’ is a documentary film that focuses on one of the biggest controversies in American sports history. The Indianapolis Star reporters looking into the failure of schools to document sexual abuse incidents accidentally stumble upon the criminally underreported and ignored cases of abuse in USA Gymnastics. As one reporter begins to dig deeper, he learns the shocking truths about the well-known osteopathic physician Larry Nassar, who has been working with the country’s brightest talents for several years. But a closer look at his conduct as a doctor reveals so many shocking facts that the subsequent reports lay the groundwork for his conviction and leave America dumbfounded. Feel free to stream it here.

13. Extremis (2016)

Directed and produced by Dan Krauss, ‘Extremis’ is a documentary film that focuses on the end-of-life decisions taken by loved ones and the situation that precedes them. Dr. Jessica Zitter is a well-reputed ICU and palliative care specialist who works at the Highland Hospital ICU in Oakland, California. She leads a team of physicians there who offer terminally ill patients palliative care and helps the families come to terms with the harsh choices that they have to make. Although sensitive, the documentary does not shy away from bringing viewers to the cruel realities of end-of-life decisions and the emotional trauma that families have to go through while making them. You can watch it here.

12. Our Father (2022)

‘Our Father’ is a gripping and horrifying true-crime documentary film directed by Lucie Jordan. The subject is fertility fraud, at the center of which is Dr. Donald Cline, a renowned fertility specialist from Indianapolis. Jacoba Ballard’s DNA test revealed that she had a string of half-siblings. As she researched into the matter, it came to light that Cline had inseminated numerous women with his sperm without their consent, which rendered him a father to as many as 94 people. With interviews of officials and victims and incident enactments, the documentary delves deep into the case investigation and the legalities surrounding fertility fraud. You can watch ‘Our Father’ here.

11. Doctor (2021)

Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, and Yogi Babu, ‘Doctor’ is a Tamil-language action comedy film directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar. It follows a military doctor named Varun who receives a depressing voicemail from his fiancée, Padmini, who opens up about her desire to call off their upcoming marriage. When the protagonist approaches her family, hoping for some reconciliation, he learns about the kidnapping of Padmini’s niece. When the police fail to make any progress in the case in the following days, Varun comes up with a dangerous plan with the hope that it will finally make the law enforcement authorities take the case more seriously. You can watch the movie here.

10. Doctor G (2022)

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the few actors in the Indian film industry who is always willing to do offbeat films where grounded stories are the main star. In ‘Doctor G,’ Khurrana plays Dr. Uday Gupta, who wants to specialize in orthopedics after graduating from medical school. But his poor ranking in the competitive entrance test, combined with his reluctance to leave his mother alone in Bhopal, India, prompts him to opt for gynecology. Because of the certain preconceived notions he has about the department, Uday initially struggles, often earning the disapproval of Dr. Nandini Srivastav (Shefali Shah), the head of the department. But as the film progresses, he learns to appreciate the responsibilities of a gynecologist and a doctor as a whole. You can watch the movie here.

9. End Game (2018)

Directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, ‘End Game’ is a short documentary film. The movie revolves around Dr. Pantilat and other physicians’ efforts to challenge the orthodox perception of life and death so that patients fighting terminal illnesses can find meaning even in the last moment of life. These professional medical practitioners offer much-needed palliative care to their patients, but they go above and beyond by giving people the emotional and psychological support to come to terms with the harsh realities of life. Feel free to stream it here.

8. Asphalt City (2023)

Directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, ‘Asphalt City’ is dedicated to first responders and the stress and trauma they endure while trying to save lives. The story centers on the alliance between Veteran paramedic Gene Rutkovsky (Sean Penn), New York City Fire Department (FDNY) paramedic Ollie Cross, and fellow EMT Lafontaine (Michael Pitt). The movie shows how these three treat the different emergencies, which range from a dog bite to a gang shooting victim to a woman in labor to a drug overdose. Gene, Ollie, and Lafontaine each has his own moral clauses, shaped by psychological trauma that affects their personal lives. Gene has a string of failed marriages. Cross has trouble in his romantic life, and Lafontaine is often reckless. How the three guys deal with all forms the premise of the medical “slice-of-life” drama. It can be streamed here.

7. Concussion (2015)

Helmed by Peter Landesman, ‘Concussion’ tells the true story of forensic pathologist Bennet Omalu (Will Smith), who was responsible for addressing the long-term effects of American football on its players. The movie is based on Jeanne Marie Laskas’s GQ exposé “Game Brain.” Upon examining the brain of dead Hall of Famer Mike Webster, Omalu discovers signs of neurotrauma and terms the disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). NFL outright rejects Omalu’s claims, even threatening him with deportation and imprisonment. Thankfully, Omalu doesn’t shift his focus, striving hard to spread the word so that the players can understand how the game can affect them. Unfortunately, a player’s suicide is what it takes for Omalu to be taken seriously. To see what happened, you can stream ‘Concussion’ right here.

6. Poison (2023)

Under Wes Anderson‘s directorial finesse, a captivating cinematic journey emerges from Roald Dahl’s short story. The plot unfolds in India, where an Englishman finds himself in a perilous situation with a venomous snake encircling his stomach. A gripping blend of suspense and camaraderie ensues as his associate and a dedicated doctor embark on a desperate race to save him. Dev Patel, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Ralph Fiennes infuse the narrative with stellar performances. You can watch it here.

5. Stutz (2022)

Directed by Jonah Hill, ‘Stutz’ is a documentary film wherein psychotherapist Phil Stutz speaks to Hill, one of his patients, in a candid one-to-one conversation about mental health, therapy, and Stutz’s relationship with his patients. As the two people share their experiences, the viewers get an in-depth exploration of the human condition via the therapist’s methods and tools that he uses to help those in need. Made for the audience, the film can be streamed here.

4. Paddleton (2019)

Mark Duplass and Ray Romano take us on a tour that is emotive and heartbreaking due to its intimate nature. The Netflix original movie, ‘Paddleton’ follows the neighbors, played by Duplass and Romano. Both of them are considered misfits by the townspeople. They find a true friend in each other as society keeps a distance from them. But their mundane life catapults when one of the friends is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Now, they have to rely on the bond of friendship to get over their tragic plight. From this point onward, ‘Paddleton’ turns out to be an intense emotional journey of the two men. The movie leaves a reassuring feeling while showcasing the magical healing power of friendship and empathy in easing the trauma of terminal diseases. You can watch the film here.

3. Forgotten Love (2023)

The Polish drama ‘Forgotten Love’ is based on Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz’s novel ‘Znachor.’ Set between the two World Wars, it tells the story of Rafał Wilczur, a man with amnesia, making his living in the countryside. He remembers only bits and pieces of his past as a medical practitioner until encountering a young woman who reminds her of his skills as a surgeon. Not just that, the woman herself feels strangely familiar. As Rafał tries to put together the different pieces while putting his resurfaced skills to good use, a poignant portrait of a man lost in time takes shape. Starring Leszek Lichota as Rafał Wilczur, along with Maria Kowalska, ‘Forgotten Love’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

2. To the Bone (2017)

Directed and written by Marti Noxon, ‘To the Bone’ is a drama movie. The film follows a 20-year-old anorexic girl named Ellen (Lily Collins), who has struggled to deal with her condition despite going through several recovery programs during her teenage years. Ellen’s stepmother, Susan (Carrie Preston), insists that she join Dr. William Beckham’s (Keanu Reeves) patient program. While the protagonist is initially suspicious, she eventually gives in, and the decision turns out to be life-changing as her new doctor helps her with his interesting and unorthodox methods. You can watch it here.

1. The Good Nurse (2022)

‘The Good Nurse,’ directed by Tobias Lindholm, unveils the chilling true story of nurse-turned-serial killer Charles Cullen, portrayed by Eddie Redmayne. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a nurse who exposes Cullen’s crimes. This medical thriller explores the dark underbelly of healthcare, ethics, and the pursuit of justice. Lindholm’s direction, coupled with powerful performances, makes ‘The Good Nurse’ a gripping examination of the complexities and moral challenges within the medical profession. Feel free to stream it here.

Read More: Best Suicide Movies on Netflix