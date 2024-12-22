Sean and Megan: Is the Marrying Millions Duo Still Together?

Reality TV shows that deal with love have always found a special place in people’s hearts. If you have seen TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ or Lifetime’s ‘Marrying Millions,’ you might understand what I am talking about. These shows provide a mediated ground where there are certain conditions, despite which couples have been able to find love. If in ‘Love is Blind,’ it’s not seeing who you are going to get engaged to, it’s a K-1 visa in ’90 Day Fiancé.’ Similarly, in ‘Marrying Millions,’ it’s overcoming the obstacles posited by the difference money makes in one’s life.

The show’s first season saw six such couples step ahead to share their journeys, serving as a means for many of them to gain a better understanding of their social reality that had much influence on them. Specific arguments and some uneventful twists of fate took many of their relationships to edgy roads. In the course of all this, a few managed to overcome the test of love, whereas the others, not so much. Amongst the former were Sean Lourdes and Megan Thomas.

Sean and Megan’s Journey Began Thanks to Their Work

Sean’s and Megan’s love story begins like the plot of a classic Judith McNaught book. Sean, who is an heir to a reputed publishing firm, didn’t actually get to meet her as they had planned the first time. That’s because Megan, who had come in for an interview, left because Sean was 15 minutes late. He eventually tracked her down and then began pursuing her to go out with him. This tale doesn’t end, but it does result in them having a son and walking down the aisle before obstacles are thrown their way.

We mention obstacles because Sean’s father created quite a ruckus upon finding out about their relationship. He even continued insering himself in their otherwise happy lives. He actually even put pressure on Sean to get a prenup before the wedding so as to protect his finances and asserts just in case there is a divorce later on. He didn’t want any of the family money to go in Megan’s hands. Though this causes some trouble, they eventually get married without being bound to such a contract.

Sean and Megan Are Still in Blissful Matrimony

The couple who tied the knot at Cypress Sea Cove in Malibu is still very much together and in love. Megan’s Instagram account is actually littered with photos of their beautiful family. This might serve as a source of joy for all their fans who rooted for them till the very end and continue to do so. As for her personal standing, she is a positive fitness enthusiast through and through. In fact, she has since evolved into a yoga teacher, too, all the while serving as an investor and manager of their son. After all, from what we can tell, Sean Jr. is a vegan Child Actor/Model based out of Los Angeles and New York City.

Sean is perhaps even more vocal on Instagram with the updates about his marriage and their many day-to-day life events. It ranges from cozy morning stories with his son to posting pictures of his wife enjoying herself on holiday destinations like Bali, Dubai, etc. If one were to see Sean’s posts, one would come to know that the family is truly happy with where they stand at the moment. The couple seems supportive of each other and their various endeavors. From what we can see, they also serve as a symbol of happy endings created by reality shows. Sean and Megan continue to stick together with their wedding vows.

