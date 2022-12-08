Seb Melrose From Too Hot to Handle: Everything We Know

Netflix’s dating reality series ‘Too Hot to Handle’ was created by Charlie Bennett and Laura Gibson to garner real connections between the contestants. Lana, the show’s virtual host, encourages young men and women to fall in love without any form of sexual intimacy and self-gratification. At the start of each season, they receive a significant financial prize that is reduced by a certain amount for each infraction. With the cast members having no idea what they were getting themselves into, Season 4 became even saucier. Netflix surprised the contestants by calling them to participate in a fake show called ‘Wild Love’ only to reveal that they would be on one of the most popular dating reality TV shows.

The cast members try to resist temptation and keep their hands to themselves to take home the entire $200,000. The fourth season of the series welcomed many attractive contestants, including Sebastian ‘Seb’ Melrose. With his stunning appearance and entertaining personality, the reality TV star piqued the curiosity of the audience. If you are in the same boat, let’s find out everything you need to know about the star!

Seb Melrose’s Age, Nationality, and Background

Sebastion ‘Seb’ Melrose hails from Glasgow, Scotland. The handsome reality TV star with piercing blue eyes was born on January 12, 1998. The 24-year-old star is Scottish and loves to live on the edge. Seb comes from a very supportive family who has always believed in him and has been an inspiration for his massive success. He owes his success to his grandfather and his godfather, Dario Franchitti, who introduced him to his career path. Seb has attended Queen Margaret University, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services. He also attended Stewart’s Melville College.

Seb Melrose’s Profession

The dashing reality TV reportedly lives his life on the fast lane, hence, a career choice of being a fast car driver. Seb began a career at the ripe age of 16 as a Racing Driver at Graham Brunton Racing. His career as a professional Racing Driver took him through different companies and countries, including IN2RACING Limited, Team Hard Racing, Sebastian Melrose Racing, and others, where he travelled to different nations, including Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and others.

The star had also worked as a Sales and Marketing Specialist at What The Fork for more than a year in the United Kingdom. The talented contestant was also the Chief Executive Officer at Modero Life Ltd. Interestingly; our racing driver got his hands dirty building houses as a self-employed Property Developer in West Lothian, Scotland. In June 2022, he worked as a Sales Representative at Scotwaste Recycling. Presently, Seb is working for his own company Reprimo Ltd which he co-founded with his friend Sammy.

Is Seb Melrose Dating Anyone?

Though the heartbreaker Seb Melrose has been reportedly known to “regularly kick women to the curb the morning after,” he has his eyes finally set on someone on the show. Stunning Kayla Richart has been seen to show a soft spot for Seb since he showed interest in her. Their romantic involvement grew stronger, as seen in their bathtub scene, where he gracefully controlled their physical urges, hinting to long-standing, deep connections. Though their situationship underwent a few hurdles with the name Flavia, their strong bond proved love conquers it all. The pair did not care about the monetary reward at stake and went all way in the show.

Given all Kayla and Seb have been through both physically and emotionally, as well as their online presence, we do think they are still blissfully committed. As of writing, neither contestant has acknowledged or denied anything, but the fact that they follow one another on social media and frequently post flirtatious comments does indicate a continuing relationship. Therefore, if they aren’t currently dating, they are at least close friends. However, we’ll be honest and remain optimistic unless they officially say otherwise. We wish the pair all the luck in the world and hope to see more from them.

Read More: Creed McKinnon From Too Hot to Handle: Everything We Know