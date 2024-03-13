Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon: Dan Wheldon’s Sons Are Now Continuing His Legacy

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that October 16, 2011, is etched in the brains of countless professional racing drivers as arguably the worst day in their sport. That’s because, as carefully explored in HBO MAX’s ‘The Lionheart,’ that’s the day renowned Indy500 racer Dan Wheldon lost his life following a horrific crash during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about his sons – Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon – the two individuals he left behind, we’ve got all the details for you.

Who Are Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon?

It was back in 2009 when Dan and his wife Susie welcomed their first child into this world in the form of Sebastian Wheldon, just for him to be followed by Oliver in early 2011. In fact, when the former passed away in October 2011, they were merely two years old and seven months old, respectfully. Neither brother thus really knew or understood what their father did for an upbringing, but as they grew up and came to understand their roots, they fell in love with racing as a whole, too, and decided to follow in their footsteps.

Susie was obviously worried about this since she didn’t want to lose them the same way she lost her husband, but she was also well aware of how racing can take over one’s being. After all, she was working at the Indy Series Championship when she met Dan for the first time back in 2004, just so they would soon fall head over heels in love and tie the knot in 2008. Dan had admittedly even told his wife his first priority would always remain racing no matter how special she was to him, just for it to turn upside down once they had their sons – they softened his edge and truly completed him.

Therefore, of course, Susie understood the level of sacrifices they’d have to make and even moved from their St. Petersberg, Florida, home to Miami to give the youngsters a better shot. In fact, by the time they were in their teenage years, they were already professionally kart racing with the aim of following in their father’s footsteps and going into Indy racing before even going to Formula driving one day. Then came 2021 and Andretti Autosport’s Development Programs decision to back both Sebastian and Oliver up – though this had little to do with their last name and more to do with the sheer talent, skills, concentration, as well as perseverence they’d inherited.

Where Are Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon Now?

It was in 2023 when Sebastian Wheldon started his first season of junior open-wheel racing., just for him to finish with six victories, 13 podiums, and the drivers’ title in the Skip Barber Formula Racing Series. He said, “This season was important, knowing that it was my rookie year, and first time ever in single-seaters, and I was able to get the championship.” It hence comes as no surprise he’s now moving forward and has plans to race in the USF Junior Series from 2024 onwards, which will only boost him as he already has career advisement from Andretti and sponsorship backing.

Coming to Oliver, it appears as if this 12-year-old has moved from karting to open-wheel racing soon too – he joined the Skip Barber Formula Racing Series in early 2024 and has since already gotten a podium too. Susie still sometimes struggles with the idea of both her sons racing considering everything to have transpired, but she supports them too – she knows that being behind the wheel is when thSebastian and Oliver feel closest to their father, and she can never take that away from them.

“It’s definitely a different type of mindset,” Susue recently told People, referng to the racing industry as a whole before moving on to her boys. “But I am a mother first, and your natural instinct is to protect your kids. But seeing them in what they’re doing, and how they are fulfilled and how happy, it’s brought me so much joy and healing. I mean, every day is different, but some days are still very hard. But for the most part, I’m just really proud of them and what they’re accomplishing… I get so much joy from it, from being there with them and watching them race.

Susie also said, “We have this really special bond. And I’m so proud of how they’re brothers. They’re competitive, but they’re each other’s best friend, the only person who truly knows what the other has been through with losing their dad, but also with this sport and what it feels like to show up for a race… [But] I pray for their safety, for them to do well. As they got older, and as they were moving up through the ranks, obviously it got more dangerous. Certainly it’s more competitive, and you get faster and it’s serious. It’s not for everybody.”

