Political Thriller Series Secret Service in the Works at ITVX

ITVX has ordered a Cold War-set political thriller. The filming of ‘Secret Service’ is set to commence in London, England, in May. Jemma Kennedy is writing the show with David Caffrey on board as the director.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, the plot revolves around Kate Henderson, whose life may seem perfectly ordinary. However, she is a senior MI6 officer who, right now, is

nursing the political equivalent of a nuclear bomb. Her recent mission unveils a shocking revelation: the British Prime Minister is battling cancer and a leading contender to succeed him may be a Russian agent of influence. Up against the clock to uncover the Russian mole, Kate risks everything to get to the truth. But with her reputation to uphold, her family hanging by a thread, and a leadership election looming, she is quickly running out of options and time.

Kennedy previously wrote the 2015 drama film ‘Captain Webb,’ which was directed by Justin Hardy. The film narrates the remarkable tale of Captain Matthew Webb, who, in 1875, became the first person to successfully swim the English Channel, relying solely on his mustache, doses of brandy, and a wire wool swimsuit. Additionally, she contributed to the script of Sofia Vgenopoulou’s TV movie ‘O Prigipas ki o Ftohos.’

Caffrey recently directed an episode of Paramount+’s ‘Sexy Beast,’ which follows thieves Gal and Don as they navigate the criminal underworld. He also worked on episodes of ‘Moonhaven,’ a show, set in the future, in which lunar pilot Bella Sway finds herself accused of a crime, and ‘The Fear Index,’ focusing on a scientist-turned-Wall Street tycoon. Furthermore, his credits include shows like ‘Whitstable Pearl,’ ‘The Alienist,’ and ‘Peaky Blinders.’

London, the principal location of the show, previously hosted the shooting of prominent productions such as ‘The Beekeeper‘ and ‘Argylle.’

