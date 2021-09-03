The stunning beauty of ‘See,’ the dystopian science fiction series available on Apple TV+, creates an interesting dichotomy with the fact most of its characters are visually impaired. In season 2 episode 2, it is revealed that Edo Voss (Dave Bautista) blames his older brother Baba (Jason Momoa) for something that happened to him in the past, and Baba seems to accept the responsibility. Meanwhile, Queen Sibeth Kane (Sylvia Hoeks) promises Lord Harlan (Tom Mison) her sister’s hand in marriage to strengthen her wobbling status in the city.

Kofun (Archie Madekwe) makes his way to his mother with the Witchfinders, while Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) finds comfort in captivity. In the dungeons of the Trivantian city, Baba finds Tamacti Jun (Christian Camargo), and from him, he learns the truth about Maghra (Hera Hilmar). Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘See’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

See Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Titled ‘Forever,’ the episode begins with Jerlamarel (Joshua Henry), who undergoes surgery, but it fails to restore his vision. Unable to accept his new reality, he screams in frustration. He implores his children to find a cure for him. One of the older ones, Oloman (Dayo Okeniyi), tries to tell him that his eyes have been so damaged that even the most advanced surgical technique ever known to humanity will not work, but Jerlamarel doesn’t listen.

After another round of torture, Baba is brought to the dungeons, where he finds Tamacti Jun in the next cell, who reveals to him that Maghra is still alive. Meanwhile, in Pennsa, Queen Kane’s control over the city continues to be precarious. Harlan approaches her and proposes that they get married to solidify their respective positions in the Payan hierarchy. However, the Queen suggests her sister instead. Later, while taking a stroll with Maghra, the Queen tells Maghra about what she has offered Harlan. Understandably, Maghra has no intention of marrying Harlan. Suddenly, they get surrounded by a disgruntled mob, angry at the queen’s proclamation about children with the sense of sight.

At the Trivantian city, Wren (Eden Epstein) takes Haniwa to an apartment that has somehow survived in its original condition. There, the two of them make love. After Edo places Haniwa in his personal custody, Wren decides to act.

See Season 2 Episode 2 Ending: Do Baba Voss and Haniwa Escape? Why Does Wren Decide to Stay?

Yes, Baba Voss and Haniwa escape from the Trivantian city. Despite the Trivantian Senate telling Edo not to focus on creating an army of people with vision, he knows that the future belongs to the nation that will harness this power first. Furthermore, his hate for Baba is so absolute and monstrous that he decides to use Haniwa to create his army.

Fortunately, Wren rescues Haniwa before that happens. Although Edo easily defeats a battered and tortured Baba, Haniwa saves her father by putting three arrows in Edo. But Baba chooses not to kill Edo, still feeling guilty about the past. However, he warns his younger brother that he will kill him the next time the latter threatens Haniwa. Baba and Haniwa subsequently escape from the city, but Wren decides to stay. This places her in immense danger, as Edo will probably find out that she helped his prisoners escape. But the city is her home. Her family has actively contributed to the city’s development. So, she has no desire to leave the city, despite the danger.

Are Cora and Boots Dead?

Yes, Cora (Jessica Harper) and Boots (Franz Drameh) are dead. The two of them came to Pennsa with Queen Kane. Cora became one of the attendants of the Queen. Boots was initially loyal to Maghra, but at Cora’s suggestion, he changed sides. Boots became the Queen’s paramour as they made their way to Pennsa, leading to her pregnancy. This, in turn, prompted the Queen to declare that people with vision will not be hunted any longer. She was so confident about her authority that she miscalculated how entrenched the people are in their beliefs.

In the episode’s final scenes, Boots arrives in the Queen’s room to discover that she has killed Cora. It is revealed that she has lost the baby, and to keep that information a secret, she has murdered Cora. The Queen slices open Boots’ throat with the blade hidden under her skin for the same reason, to ensure her secret remains a secret.

