See The Way I See Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

See the Way I See is a unique clothing and lifestyle brand that emphasizes mental health awareness and destigmatization. The brand was created by Sophie Nistico, who suffers from anxiety and chronic migraines. Sophie’s personal experiences with mental health led her to create See the Way I See, which offers a range of products, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, and stationery, all designed to support and inspire those who struggle with their mental health.

With positive affirmations on the sleeves of their sweatshirts and a commitment to size inclusivity, See the Way I See is making a positive impact on the mental health community and helping to spread awareness and understanding of this important issue. Sophie introduced her brand on Season 14 Episode 21 of ‘Shark Tank‘ to spread mental health awareness. Since the product caught our interest, we decided to jump in and trace the company’s growth.

See the Way I See: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

See the Way I See is a clothing brand that offers a range of clothing, accessories, jewelry, and stationery that promotes mental health awareness. The brand’s owner and creator, Sophie Nistico, is a recent college graduate from Sacred Heart University, where she studied Bachelor of Science. Sophie started See the Way I See as a way of destigmatizing mental health and increasing awareness of this subject. Sophie’s journey began six years ago when she started an art account on Instagram to showcase her artwork from her unique perspective.

Over time, Sophie’s art gained a following, which led to the creation of See the Way I See. The brand is inclusive and promotes mental health awareness through positive affirmations on the sleeves of sweatshirts. See the Way I See is not only a clothing brand but also a movement that aims to give people a little boost when they need it the most. Through her brand, Sophie aims to create a supportive community that promotes mental health awareness and provides resources for those who need them. She believes that destigmatizing mental health is an essential step towards creating a more inclusive and supportive society for everyone.

Where is See the Way I See Now?

See the Way I See is a brand that focuses on mental health and offers a variety of products, including clothing, jewelry, accessories, and stationery. The clothing has positive affirmations on the sleeves of the sweatshirts, which are meant to give people a boost when needed. The clothing is available in a range of sizes, which is important because mental health affects people of all sizes. The jewelry is intended to start conversations, and the accessories and stationery are designed to help people stay organized and focused.

All of the products are created with mental health in mind and are meant to support people who struggle with their mental health. See the Way I See is a brand that goes beyond just selling clothes and accessories. It is a platform that promotes mental health awareness and provides support for those who need it. Sophie’s business is family-owned, where her parents and brothers help her to pack her orders. The brand offers a size range of small to 5XL and will be extending to XXS-6XL very soon with the help of the Sharks.

The brand also believes in giving back to multiple organizations, including NAMI, AMF Migraine Foundation, and others. The products of the company range from t-shirts, stickers, hats, sweatshirts, phone cases, and other accessories. The different rings, including the All Smiles Ring and the Anxious Ring, are sold at $25. Other rings start from $20. The different stickers, including Normalize Mental Health Day, Manifest, Lazy Daisy, and other stickers cost $4.

The different posters sold by the brand cost $12.50. Sophie also sells great Crewneck t-shirts at $60. You can buy her awesome range of products from the official website or from Amazon. See the Way I See owes its success to Sophie’s hard work, and we are confident that the company will grow further in the years to come.

