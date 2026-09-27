Semiljana Rexhepi: Where is the Hyrox Coach Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Italy’ following some of the best athletes in the titular nation as they face off against one another in a series of challenges, we get a competition unlike any other. That’s because what’s on the line for them is not only a grand cash prize of €100,000 but also their reputation and the possibility of being crowned the strongest individual in the country. Amongst those to thus test their mettle here was Semiljana Rexhepi, a fitness enthusiast whose fortitude and resilience helped her reach all the way to the top 24 before she was eliminated.

Semiljana Rexhepi Has Turned Her Passion Into Profession

Although Semiljana Rexhepi was born in Albania, she has long called Turin, Italy, her home because that’s where she essentially grew up and developed a passion for health and fitness. However, the School of Management & Economics at the University of Turin graduate’s initial plan was to pursue a career in the corporate world and let her passion remain a hobby. So, she served as an Administrator at Remax and a Data Management & Verification Officer at ONE Os S.R.L. before moving forward to join the asset management firm Azimut Group as an Employee.

Semiljana was proud of all the hard work she was doing, but she gradually realized that the traditional work hours and the traditional career path just didn’t work for her in the long run. That’s when she began focusing more on her passion and realized it was not only her calling but also a rather lucrative opportunity, resulting in her evolving into a Personal Trainer at Orange Palestre. Her initial focus seemed to be gymming as she loved the blend of cardio and weight exercises, but then she moved on to dabble in Pilates before realizing that Hyrox was the perfect fit for her in 2024.

Since then, Semiljana has become not only a competitive Hyrox athlete but also a certified Hyrox trainer – she currently provides her services independently through Hybrid Labs. It’s her deep desire to represent both her homeland of Albania and women when it comes to her particular brand of sports that keeps her pushing harder and harder each day. So, it comes as no surprise that she even competes internationally in Hyrox functional fitness racing events. Most recently, in September 2026, she placed 7th in the HYROX Rome Pro Doubles Women event, alongside partner Irene Marzola. She uses her own experiences to then help train others, all the while documenting it all on social media.

Semiljana Rexhepi is a Proud Mother of One

While Semiljana Rexhepi has chosen to keep her personal life well away from the limelight for privacy reasons, we do know that she is a very family-oriented woman. The Turin, Italy, resident seems to share a very tight-knit bond with her parents as well as siblings, but her priority today appears to be her partner and their young daughter. She has been in a happy, healthy relationship with a man named Simone Curci for a few years as of writing, and they welcomed a beautiful daughter into the world in late 2023. Semiljana actually found Hyrox while she was getting back into the world of fitness after giving birth, and fell in love with it from her first session. She has since been juggling family life with fitness to the best of her abilities. We honestly can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for her next.

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