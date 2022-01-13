Sex Appeal’s Mika Abdalla: Everything We Know

Perhaps best known for starring as McKeyla McAlister in the T.V. show ‘Project Mc²,’ Mika Abdalla is a brilliant and established actress with a host of productions under her belt. A native of Plano, Texas, Mika grew up surrounded by several cultures and had her first television industry experience at an extremely young age in 2008. Since then, the actress has gone on to essay numerous brilliant roles, including Vanessa in ‘Summer’s Shadow’ and McKeyla McAlister in the ‘Project Mc²’ franchise. Besides, with Mika now propelled into the spotlight after landing the role of Avery in ‘Sex Appeal,’ fans want to know everything there is about her. Well, worry not because we come bearing answers!

Mika Abdalla’s Age and Ethnicity

Born to George and Pam Rene Abdalla in Plano, Texas, on May 13, 2000, Mika Abdalla is a first-generation American in her family. Hailing from a mixed ethnicity of Bulgarian, Greek, Lebanese, Italian, and German origins, Mika considers herself quite lucky to have grown up among several cultures, which gave her a more comprehensive view of the world. Even today, Mika holds her parents responsible for her success and prioritizes her family over everything else. She loves taking time out to spend with her close ones and often feature her parents on her social media.

Mika found her interest in acting when she was still a school-going kid and appears in a 2008 episode of ‘Barney & Friends.’ Even at such a young age, it seems like Mika knew she was meant for this line of work as she kept accepting roles regularly from 2012, eventually managing to whittle out a space for herself in the busy industry.

Mika Abdalla’s Acting Career

After appearing as Jill on a 2008 episode of ‘Barney and Friends,’ Mika went on to essay Sade Thomas in the 2012 movie ‘A Woman’s Worth.’ She even took on a few roles in other movies and short films, including her notable performances as Dylan in ‘Saige Paints the Sky,’ Vanessa in ‘Summer’s Shadow,’ and Young Kaitlin in ‘Shattered Reflections’ Eventually, in 2015, Mika got her first major breakthrough after landing the role of McKeyla McAlister in ‘Project Mc².’ Apart from essaying the character on the T.V. show, Mika also stepped into McKeyla McAlister’s shoes for the franchise’s T.V. movies.

‘Project Mc²’ gave the young actress some well-deserved popularity and propelled her into the spotlight, making it easier for her to earn more opportunities. Subsequently, she played the character of Zoey on the popular T.V. show ‘S.W.A.T.‘ and essays Layla in the short film ‘Warpaint for the Teenage Soul.’ Thus, with Mika making waves in the industry through her brilliance and talent, fans were delighted when she was finally offered the lead role of Avery in ‘Sex Appeal.’

Is Mika Abdalla Dating Anyone?

Although rumors have always surrounded Mika’s dating life, nothing hints at her being involved with a special someone at present. Mika prefers to keep her personal life under wraps and has refrained from discussing her love life in the public sphere. Besides, she also has a limited presence on social media, where she loves posting about her loved ones but has no mention of a current romantic partner. Although rumors did once speculate Mika to be in a relationship with one Nicholas Stevens, neither of the two have ever confirmed the assumption. Thus, with no reports on Mika’s current relationship status, we can safely assume that she is single and busy furthering her already flourishing acting career.

