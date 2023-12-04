Right from the beginning of cinema, filmmakers have resorted to titillation and sensuality to sell their films at the box office. Some, however, push the boundaries when it comes to depicting sex on-screen with the intention of shocking the audience or creating a niche for themselves as the first one to do so. Whatever might be their intention, the formula seemed to have worked for hundreds of film-makers. The following movies achieve that coveted balance of horror and sex to deliver an entertaining watch to the viewers.

25. Shivers (1975)

‘Shivers’ is a sci-fi body horror film directed by David Cronenberg and stars Ronald Mlodzik, Barbara Steele, Susan Petrie, and Lynn Lowry. Weird as weird can be, the movie tells the story of a scientist who kills himself after killing a girl and burning her organs in acid. During interrogation, it is discovered that the guy was developing a parasite that would increase the sexual urges of a human and, through that, expose the animalistic side of the species. Eventually, an outbreak occurs that turns the people into mindless beings hungry for sex, which leads to the further spread of the virus. To give yourself a taste of madness, you can stream the film here.

24. The Isle (2000)

Directed by Kim Ki-duk, ‘The Isle’ is a South Korean movie that can only be called a gruesome love story. It revolves around a young mute woman named Hee-jin (Suh Jung) who runs a fishing resort and offers floating cottage services to her customers. She also provides them with prostitutes if need be, and occasionally, she too acts as one. While she doesn’t like it, the arrival of a convict named Hyun-shik (Kim Yu-seok) brings about a change in her as the two slowly begin to bond, especially after Hee-jin saves Hyun-shik from committing suicide. While all this doesn’t sound gruesome, there are scenes that involve fish hooks. If you want to see them, you can stream the movie here.

23. Nekromantik (1988)

Directed by Jörg Buttgereit, this is a West German movie that showcases necromania and the extent to which it can go. Starring Bernd Daktari Lorenz, Beatrice Manowski, and Harald Lundt, it tells the story of lovers Betty and Robert, whose mutual love for the dead makes Robert, who is a street sweeper, bring home a rotting corpse as a gift for her wife. But things get complicated when his wife gets fond of the corpse more than she is of her lover.

22. The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

Directed by Wes Craven, ‘The Serpent and the Rainbow’ revolves around a drug/herb that has the ability to bring back people from the dead. In other words, it turns them into zombies. To acquire this drug, Dr. Dennis Alan (Bill Pullman) arrives in Haiti to look into the case of a man named Christophe (Conrad Roberts), who died seven years ago and has returned to life thanks to that drug. However, the investigation faces a threat from the feared Haitian commander, Captain Dargent Peytraud, who tells him to leave the place, especially because there is a revolution in place. So, in a place where corruption and witchcraft are common, Alan will have to find a way to get to the truth behind the drug. An authentic horror experience, ‘The Serpent and the Rainbow’ deserves a watch only for its exploration of the paranormal. You can do so here.

21. Teeth (2007)

The main force behind the story of this Mitchell Lichtenstein directorial is a vagina with sharp teeth. It tells the story of high school student Dawn (Jess Weixler), whose hidden curse of “vagina dentata” or “vagina with teeth” takes a toll on her and those who try to take advantage of her as well. Will she be able to get rid of the teeth? Or will she let them be since they keep her safe from potential molesters and rapists? What if she wants to have sex with a person? Will she be able to? ‘Teeth’ is a horror comedy albeit if one thinks about it, the comedy turns into tragedy real quick. You can stream the rather graphic film here.

20. The Love Witch (2016)

Directed by Anna Biller, the movie, which has received a lot of praise for its visual style that represents the Technicolor films of the 60s, centers on a young witch, Elaine (Samantha Robinson), who is in a desperate search for her prince charming. With her potions and charms, she seduces men, but none of them seem to have what she is looking for until she comes across Detective Griff (Gian Keys), who is looking into the case of the disappearance of a man who, unbeknownst to Griff, is one of Elaine’s victims. Will Elaine manage to successfully woo him? What if he finds that she is responsible for the death of multiple men? To know what happens, you can watch ‘The Love Witch’ here.

19. Cat People (1982)

Directed by Paul Schrader, ‘Cat People’ stars Nastassja Kinski, Malcolm McDowell and Annette O’Toole. It centers on Irene Gallier and her brother Paul, who are bound by an age-old ritual that makes them two of a kind. Irene was to explore her desires of the flesh only to realize that they are dangerous, to say the least. Meanwhile, her own brother makes sexual advances towards her. What secret do they share? What has this got to do with the title of the film? To find out, you can watch it here.

18. The Neon Demon (2016)

Starring Elle Fanning, Jena Malone, and Keanu Reeves, ‘The Neon Demon’ tells the story of sixteen-year-old aspiring model Jesse, who arrives in Los Angeles to give shape to her dream. However, achieving any dream is difficult, especially in her case, as she has envious peers. Accompanied by hallucinations and nightmares in an industry that appears to be a confusing kaleidoscope of glamor, sex, and chaos, Jesse’s career is no less than a horror show. Can things get worse than this? You may watch the movie here to find out.

17. Crimson Peak (2015)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, ‘Crimson Peak’ stars Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, and Charlie Hunnam. The movie centers on aspiring writer Edith Cushing and her love interest, English baronet Sir Thomas Sharpe and his sister Lucille. Edith’s father, Carter, doesn’t like Thomas and thus decides to hire detectives to look into the Sharpes’ history. This is followed by Carter’s death, after which Thomas and Edith get married and shift to a new mansion in England from New York. This is where Edith starts having nightmares, seeing apparitions and her dead mother’s ghost, who warns her of the Crimson Peak. What Edith doesn’t know is that the mansion she is in is the Crimson Peak. But why is she being warned of the place? What mystery does it hold? Does it have something to do with her husband Thomas and her sister Lucille? The only way to find out is to see the film. You can do so right here.

16. The Untamed (2016)

Directed by Amat Escalante, ‘The Untamed’ is a sci-fi horror movie that stars Ruth Ramos, Simone Bucio, Jesús Meza, and Eden Villavicencio. The movie revolves around two women, namely Alejandra, who is unhappy and sexually unsatisfied in her marriage, and Veronica, who has been taking otherwise impossible sexual pleasures from an alien in a countryside barn. When the two ladies meet, and Veronica brings Alejandra to the tentacle creature, and it sexually pleasures Alejandra, she decides to experience it again and again. Meanwhile, the couple that found the creature grows more fearful of its hunger for violence that remains “untamed.” To see what eventually happens, you can watch ‘The Untamed’ here.

15. It Follows (2014)

A supernatural psychological thriller, this film made its debut at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. A horror film that bears Tarantino’s seal of approval has to be, by all logical understanding, a well-made film. The content lives up to the reputation and has brilliant character development and a slow, steady building of tension accentuated by the soundtrack and the very ambiguous ending. The plot follows a metaphorical monster that stalks victims and kills them, and this can be transmitted to another victim through sex. The film has often been seen as a symbol for sexually transmitted diseases, but the true horror of the film sparks from the nightmarish quality where escape simply is not an option. You can watch it here.

14. Black Swan (2010)

Darren Aronofsky is the modern ambassador of analytically drawing the most depressing and disturbing analogies with frightening perfection. With an ensemble cast of Natalie Portman, Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder, ‘Black Swan’ chronicles the story of a committed dancer who wins the lead role in a production of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake.” However, all merriness turns into sour hell when she starts to struggle to maintain her sanity whilst engaging in an unhealthy obsession with understanding her role. The movie finds itself in the core of human psychology and the mind’s fixation on obtaining perfection. Premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, ‘Black Swan’ glacially seeped into the unripe veins of the audience to transform into one of 2010’s best films. The film completely rests upon a historic performance by both Natalie Portman and Barbara Hershey, for which the former won the “Best Actress” award at the Academy Awards. You may watch the film here.

13. Suspiria (1977)

Directed by Dario Argento, this film is based on Thomas de Quincey’s essay and is one of the finest horror films to emerge from the Italian body of films. It is also considered one of Argento’s finest works and has gone on to win critical acclaim globally for the stylistic flair and vibrant colorization that underlies the film. The plot itself follows an American ballet student who joins a prestigious academy in Germany before she realizes that it is a front for something supernatural and sinister. Amidst the murders that take place, this student must try to survive the horror of the academy. Handled finely, horror elements are pervasive throughout the film, and Dario ensures that the visuals are delectable. Together, these aspects go on to make ‘Suspiria’ an extremely pleasurable watch. Feel free to check out the movie here.

12. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ is a rare combination of horror and action. With George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino in the lead roles, they needed an equally captivating female lead so they zeroed in on Salma Hayek to play the vampire-seductress-monster Satanica Pandemonium’ and the world became a better place to live in. Salma Hayek, with her uninhibited portrayal of a blood-sucking vampire who doesn’t shy away from using the best tool at her disposal, her sexuality, to get the job done. She is also a stripper in the film and has a dance sequence with her carrying a snake in her bikini-clad body. Seriously, it doesn’t get hotter than this. You can check out the film here.

11. Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Numerous films have been made on Elizabeth Bathory, the Hungarian royal referred to as the most notorious female serial killer in history. Her crime killing young virgins and bathing in their blood to retain her youth. In ‘Daughters of Darkness’ Elizabeth Bathory has survived long enough to land up in a hotel in Belgium where she finds her next potential victim as a newlywed couple checks in for their honeymoon getaway. Stories involving female bloodthirsty vampires are inherently sensuous, and the director takes advantage of the overflowing estrogen to tell a tale of lust, longing, and female bonding, which is more than just meets the eye. You can watch ‘Daughters of Darkness’ here.

10. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

‘Megan Fox as a man-eater’ is not just a tabloid-selling headline but is also the USP of ‘Jennifer’s Body.’ Fox’s character, Jennifer, dies and returns from the dead with an evil agenda. She seduces guys and kills them after having sexual intercourse with them. The film is a low-brow sex thriller whose only purpose is to titillate the audience with suggestive images and well Jennifer’s body. And it works perfectly well for you if you are not looking for something more than that. Megan Fox is effortless in her role, but naturally. It was an official selection at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival, which makes one wonder if the director was aiming at something higher than just providing cheap thrills. You may watch the movie here.

9. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

When someone of the caliber of Francis Ford Coppola decided to tell his version of the classic tale of Dracula, then it is natural to say that expectations were sky-high. And thankfully, he didn’t disappoint and, in the process, made the sexiest film of his career. It’s hard to go wrong with the subject matter of Dracula – there are ample opportunities to show unbridled passion, and the premise itself is so dark and bloody that there is enough natural drama to keep the audience engaged. And then, of course, there are sexual exploitations of Dracula and his bride (Monica Bellucci) and a hint of lesbian romance between Winona Ryder and Sadie Frost. Well, what more does a film need to qualify as one of the sexiest horror films of all time? You may watch ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ here.

8. Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Celebrated gothic fiction author Anne Rice wrote the eponymous novel and also penned the screenplay for this one. The film is strikingly beautiful and star-studded (Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Tom Cruise, Thandiwe Newton, and a 12-year-old Kirsten Dunst), though somewhat thinly plotted. It introduces us to a 200-year-old vampire (Pitt) who narrates his life story to a young journalist, describing his conversion (by Cruise) and his battle against his urges as he refuses to kill humans. When you have so many sexy actors, the film is also bound to be sexy. You can stream it here.

7. The Hunger (1983)

Tony Scott’s ‘The Hunger’ doesn’t even come close to being a reasonable film, but its three charismatic leads – David Bowie, Catherine Deneuve, and Susan Sarandon – make sure that every lover of cinema and pop culture will watch it at least once in their lifetime just for the sake of it. There is enough blood, seduction, eccentricity, and libertine thoughts in the film to fuel your imagination and get you in the groove of the narrative. You can do so right here.

6. Videodrome (1983)

David Croneneberg’s sci-fi horror pushes the envelope in every possible way by showcasing the devastating effects mass media has on people’s minds. It’s sexy in a very technical kind of way and leaves much to the imagination, although a few scenes do go overboard with its visuals. Ever wondered what a combination of ‘Poltergeist’ and ‘Sex, Lies and Videotape’ would look like? ‘Videodrome’ is the closest possible answer you will ever get. You can stream it here.

5. An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Though a big portion of the 21st-century generation would find ‘An American Werewolf In London’ to be campy, I believe it isn’t and was never intended to be. This is a horror-com that you wouldn’t laugh at, but a smirk would rather grace your face as you try hard to enjoy it than be terrified. Film enthusiasts should watch this for the technical aspects, which are yet to be emulated. It also works as a sexy horror film. You can stream it here.

4. Don’t Look Now (1973)

The British-Italian horror film ‘Don’t Look Now’ is a perfect example of delivering scares without resorting to cheap thrills. Moody European landscapes and the aesthetic use of the color red dominate the narrative forcing you to think if all that is going on is for real or a warped version of reality. The story, as such, had no scope for incorporating sensual moments, but a particular bedroom scene with the lead stars surrendering themselves to lust is easily one of the most hardcore sex scenes in movie history, irrespective of genre. Starring two of the hottest stars of its time, Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie, the film is watchable even today thanks to their sizzling – and often edging on borderline depression – chemistry. You can check out the movie here.

3. Thirst (2009)

This Korean Vampire-horror saga beautifully combines elements of thriller, drama, and forbidden love. Director Park Chan-wook seamlessly mixes tradition and taboo to present us with an engaging tale of a bloodthirsty priest gone rogue with the effective use of modern technology. Sexual desire in the film is a way of showing the futility of abstinence and how, in the long run, both the sinner and the pious lean towards the same grisly end. Staying true to the characteristics of an all-or-nothing Park Chan-wook film, the sex scenes in this one cater to both male and female audiences. You can watch the movie here.

2. Antichrist (2009)

Lars von Trier’s ‘Antichrist’ is overtly sexual, even by the director’s own blasphemous standards. How many films open with the scene of a husband and wife having sex (unsimulated, as per reports) as their child embraces death by falling from a window? In just one scene, the director effortlessly makes subtle references to lust, fate, and the fragility of life. From then onward, grief takes over the film and crosses all limits of insanity and perversity as the film progresses towards a Biblical but controversial ending. The stunning visuals are a sharp contrast to the inner turmoil of the two main players of the film, who try hopelessly to hold on to the last threads of hope and resurrection. Charlotte Gainsbourg is the implied antichrist in the story who uses her sexuality to manipulate her husband, thus ruining her personal life. You may watch the film here.

1. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Jim Jarmusch’s film is a deep dive into rock-and-roll and hippy nostalgia and into his own unique film sensibilities. This film is as funny as it is melancholic. The two lovers, Adam and Eve, are vampires. They are awesome—way above the average depravity of mortal humanity and are utterly bored of their almost pin-perfect, unending existence. However, the harmony of their love is disturbed when Eve’s out-of-control younger sister enters their lives. The actors, with their effortless charm and style, Tom Hiddleston as Adam and Tilda Swinton as Eve, are enough by themselves to make you watch this film. But you get a lot more if you do, in Jarmusch’s glacial, atmospheric style and knack for crafting verbal interactions that make sparks fly. Feel free to check out the movie here.

