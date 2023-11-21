Shahs of Sunset: Where is the Cast Now?

‘Shahs of Sunset’ is a reality television series that follows the lives of a group of Iranian-American friends living in Beverly Hills. The show provides a glimpse into their affluent lifestyles, personal relationships, and the challenges they face navigating the intersection of their Persian heritage and the American culture in which they live. The cast members got a lot of love from the audience for their strong personalities, dynamic friendships, and occasional conflicts, creating a mix of drama, humor, and cultural exploration. They opened the doors to their glamorous lives in Los Angeles quite a while back; let’s take a look at where they stand today.

Reza Farahan Pitching a New Show

Reza Farahan, a seasoned realtor and home designer, stands tall as an original member of the cast, celebrating his 50th birthday in 2023 with a sense of accomplishment. Recent appearances on Peacock’s reality TV show ‘The Traitor’ showcase his enduring presence in the entertainment sphere. Beyond television, Reza manages his unisex luxury haircare brand, “Be Obsessed by Reza,” and connects with fans through frequent meet and greets, often hosted at Macy’s. His personal life is a source of joy as he shares a blissful marriage with Adam Farahan, commemorating their 8th anniversary in October 2023. Adding to his repertoire, Reza actively pitches a home renovation show alongside his husband, generating anticipation for the next chapter in his multifaceted career.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is an Entrepreneur Now

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, an original cast member with a close and beautiful friendship with Reza, has ventured into various fields. Alongside her notable presence on the show, GG manages her luxury lingerie brand, Intimately GG, and has also entered the cannabis wellness industry with her brand, Wusah. She adds another dimension to her career with the hosting of her podcast, Genuinely GG. Additionally, GG has expanded her entrepreneurial portfolio by launching a food truck named Bottom of the Pan, which operates in California. Despite facing challenges with Rheumatoid Arthritis, which she openly discusses, GG remains resilient and hopes to avoid major surgery for her condition. Amidst these obstacles, she continues to embrace the joys of motherhood, raising her son Elijah, 3, with love and positivity.

Mike Shouhed is Working on Himself

Mike Shouhed, who faced legal issues on the show, has since dedicated himself to personal growth. He actively participates in parenting and anger management classes, demonstrating his commitment to self-improvement. Mike also attended a gun safety class and engaged in community service. Professionally, he excels in real estate as an agent, investor, and developer, with his business, Shouhed Estates, thriving. Remarkably, he embarked on a journey to enhance his physical well-being, shedding a significant amount of weight. Supported by his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, Mike has strengthened his relationships with co-stars and frequently socializes with them in Los Angeles.

Mercedeh “MJ” Javid is a Podcast Host Now

Mercedeh continues to make significant strides in her real estate career, showcasing her professional achievements on social media. In addition to her real estate endeavors, she hosts the podcast “Till The Dirt,” for which a live event was also organized. There have been hints of her potential involvement in another reality TV series alongside GG and Reza, although no official announcement has been made. Alongside her husband, Tommy Feight, a popular video creator, Mercedeh is dedicated to raising their son. The couple attended BraviCon with their fellow castmates in 2022, engaging with fans and the reality TV community.

Destiney Rose is Expanding her Business Empire

Destiney, the CEO and founder of Liquid Sweets, an event-planning company, has ventured into diverse business endeavors. Apart from Liquid Sweets, she owns Nail Edition, a nail salon, and launched a line of accessories named AHHLOOO. Although her time on the series was relatively brief, spanning two seasons, Destiney left a lasting impression on the audience. Her vibrant personality has translated into success as an Instagram influencer. Recently, she used her platform to share strength and support for women facing challenges, resonating with her followers on a deeper level.

Nema Vand is a Director Now

With his easygoing and gentle demeanor, Nema Vand captivated the audience, even though he joined the show in its seventh season. Presently, Nema holds the position of director at Vayner X and Eva Nosidam Productions. His podcast, ‘Off Brand with Nema Vand,’ has gained popularity for its energetic content. Beyond reality TV, Nema is venturing into a music series based in NYC, showcasing his ambition and determination to reach new heights. As he sets his sights on the stars, we extend our best wishes for his continued success.

Asa Soltan Rahmati Runs a Boutique Now

In 2018, following her departure from the show, Asa Rahmati transitioned into her family business. A multifaceted personality, she had already penned her first book, ‘Golden: Empowering Rituals to Conjure Your Inner Priestess,’ in 2016. Since then, Asa has embraced roles as a designer and philanthropist. She established her boutique, Asa Kaftans, offering glamorous clothing and luxury wear. Balancing her professional endeavors, Asa dedicates meaningful time to her son, Soltan, navigating the challenges of parenting both on and off camera. It appears that Asa is gracefully managing a life filled with diverse experiences and enriching moments.

Sammy Younai Now Works in Real Estate

Sammy Younai, originally on the show to find a life partner, faced limited success in that arena and left early. Although a brief marriage in 2016 resulted in a quick divorce, Sammy shifted his attention to a flourishing career in real estate. Renowned for his fun-loving personality, Sammy continues to relish life and sustains a close friendship with Mercedeh. Beyond his professional pursuits, Sammy plays a heartwarming role as an affectionate and caring uncle to his two nieces. While the romantic quest on the show might not have been successful, Sammy’s vibrant spirit and genuine connections in both his personal and professional life showcase a positive and resilient approach to the adventures that come his way.

Neelufar Seyed “Lilly” Ghalichi is Now Working in the Beauty Industry

Lilly Ghalichi, known for her role as a reality TV star on “Shahs of Sunset,” made a significant impact during her brief stint on the series. Departing after just one season, Lilly ventured into the world of beauty products, aiming to revolutionize the industry. Her brand includes the highly popular HAIRtamin, offering natural solutions for healthy hair, and the acclaimed body butter, Bumpology. Lilly Lashes, her line of exquisite eyelashes, has gained widespread recognition and is available in major retailers like Sephora, Amazon, Ulta, and JCPenney. Beyond her entrepreneurial endeavors, Lilly has been happily married to Dara Mir, with whom she shares two children, a daughter named Alara and a son named Kash. The family frequently embarks on vacations, fostering strong bonds and creating cherished memories together.

Asifa Mirza is Business Partner Now

Asifa Mirza, a familiar face from the 4th and 5th seasons of the series, has evolved into a multifaceted professional, defining herself as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and blogger. A proud graduate of UCLA, she is an expert in anti-aging and actively advocates for body image and positivity in the realm of politics. With an extensive career spanning over 17 years in medical device and pharma sales, Asifa currently serves as the Owner, Partner, and Vice-president at Vita Group. Her notable roles include Regional Sales Manager at MPMG Brands until July 2023, and she has seamlessly transitioned into the Aesthetic Medical Device Space, earning numerous awards and accolades for her impactful contributions.

Shervin Roohparvar is Still Succeeding in his Business Ventures

Shervin Roohparvar, an entrepreneur hailing from Silicon Valley, thrives in the intersection of tech, retail, and nightlife. Beyond the realms of business, Shervin has embraced a robust gym life, showcasing his commitment to fitness and well-being. His social media often reflects his dedication to a healthy lifestyle. Despite his demanding professional life, Shervin remains closely connected to his family and friends. Regularly sharing their successes and achievements on his platforms, he underscores the importance of genuine connections. As an avid traveler, Shervin explores diverse destinations, infusing his life with rich cultural experiences. Known for his vibrant personality, Shervin is someone who not only excels in his professional endeavors but also knows how to have fun and make the most of life’s adventures.

Read More: Here Are All the Places in LA Where Shahs of Sunset Was Shot