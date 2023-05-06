Shanice Henderson From Summer House: Everything We Know

A center of vacations, Martha’s Vineyard continues to be the sought-after location for countless across America. ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,’ the spin-off of Bravo TV’s hit reality television show ‘Summer House,’ follows 12 young professionals who spend their holidays in the picturesque beauty of the site. From the bounty of nature that expands to its gleaming beaches and pristine cliffs, the immaculate expanse encompassing the friends set the stage for drama and chaos. From dinners, beach parties, and hookups, the show includes all the elements of a classic reality TV show.

The cast features 12 young professionals on vacation on the island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. What makes ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ so unique is that contestants on the show have known each other much before their appearance. As such, fans have been enthralled by the secrets and drama that has poured out. Among them, one person that has caught the eye of viewers is Shanice Henderson. With her glamorous personality and bubbly demeanor, she has made many fans curious. So, if you also want to know more about Shanice Henderson, look no further because we’ve got all the answers!

Shanice Henderson’s Age and Background

Born on April 8, 1992, Shanice Henderson is just one of the many cast members involved in intense drama and arguments on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.’ At 31, Henderson has created a space for herself in the entertainment industry. Before she became a part of the show and entered the Oaks Bluffs neighborhood perched on the scenic expanse of the island, Henderson was a resident of New York City.

However, Henderson’s childhood wasn’t spent in New York. Shanice Henderson lived in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where she also met her fellow castmate and friend, Bria Raven Fleming. Growing up, Henderson was a stellar basketball player and played in college as well. While Bravo TV has anointed her the title of ‘the quintessential party girl’, Henderson likes to keep the details of her personal life and family under wraps.

Shanice Henderson’s Profession

Shanice Henderson has become famous for knowing all the hotspots where her friends can party and rave. Henderson had first started working as a Playboy Club Bunny as a hostess and waitress along with her co-stars Bria Fleming, Jordan Emanuel, and Jasmine Ellis Cooper. It was here that the four castmates made a strong bond that flowered into a lasting friendship.

However, in addition to her experience as a Playboy Club Bunny, Henderson has also worked in a number of different industries. Shanice had shared hosting duties at Twin Peaks Scottsdale from 2013 to 2014. After that, Henderson held a brief position as a receptionist and an assistant at Primelerner in 2015. From then on, Shanice expanded her career path and explored other options.

Henderson then did a stint at Chase Mortgage as a Mortgage Specialist and finally located to New York City in 2016 to work as an Assistant at Lifesource Irrigation Inc. Since then, Shanice has focused on desk jobs until her appearance on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.’

Is Shanice Henderson Dating Anyone?

No, Shanice Henderson is not dating anyone at the moment. While she has expressed her wishes to meet her husband soon, the entertainment personality currently remains single. While Henderson is known to be the life of the party, it wasn’t too long ago that a previous relationship left her heartbroken. Alas, devastated from how things ended with her previous beau, Shanice Henderson had temporarily stepped away from the dating scene to focus on herself and heal.

Even so, the bubbly personality does not shy away from expressing the ideal qualities she’d like in her future partner. While Shanice may be on the hunt for a partner, it does not stop her from experiencing life to the fullest. Often seen gallivanting across the globe on her Instagram, Shanice Henderson travels to a number of exotic locations and focuses on her flourishing career and life, making fans look forward to her future endeavors.

