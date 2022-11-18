Shannon Lowery My 600 lb Life Update: Where is She Now?

TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life,’ highlights the struggles of morbidly obese individuals—who generally weigh more than 600 pounds—as they embark on their journeys toward a healthier life. Under the guidance of renowned bariatric surgeon, Younan Nowzaradan, a.k.a. Dr. Now, they have the opportunity to start over. He aids in the procedure by setting up particular diet and exercise treatment regimens for each patient and helping them to qualify for weight-loss surgery.

Since its inception in 2012, the reality series has presented astonishing stories of weight loss throughout its 10 seasons. As people from diverse backgrounds sign up for the weight reduction show, viewers get to experience intriguing and unique tales of individuals. One such cast member was Shannon Lowery, from season 9 episode 10, who had to make tough choices to get healthy. This made viewers hooked to her episode, who must be wondering where she is now. If you’re curious to know about the same, here’s what we found out!

Shannon Lowery’s My 600-lb Life Journey

Shannon Lowery, a 39-year-old resident of Tucson, Arizona, appears in season 9 of the show as a completely bedridden woman. She depends on her husband, Simon, to clean her, make her food, and do every other task for her, basically living with her as a caretaker. Shannon can only get up from her bed to eat or get cleaned, but her love for food constrains her from changing her life. Simon, on the other hand, has also become her enabler as he constantly overfeeds her out of love and his inability to say “no.” But, Shannon’s love for food began a long time ago because of several childhood traumatic experiences.

After being abandoned by her birthmother, Shannon’s father, Dale, remarried and she got attached to her stepmother. But when they got divorced, her stepmother and brothers moved out, which left Shannon alone and distressed. Moreover, her father, as a single parent, had to always work to provide for the family. As a result, she ended up spending most of her time at his workplace, a fast-food restaurant, where her love for food grew profoundly. As a result, the more food she used to fight her loneliness, the more weight she kept gaining, tipping the scales at over 100lbs by age 7. But after a point, Dale could no longer take care of her, and she was sent to live with her relatives.

However, her mother reappeared in her life after over a year, and they lived together for a while, before the former began blaming her daughter for the scarcity of food and money. Eventually, things got worse when the mother legally declared that she wanted no association with Shannon, leading the latter to move to various places and ultimately attempt suicide. In the end, Shannon later lived under the care of either her father, neighbors, or a caretaker, to finally moving to a nursing home. Shannon was only able to move out of there after meeting Simon, falling in love, and then beginning to live together.

Thus, for the next 10 years, Simon became her husband, caregiver, and slowly her enabler. Fortunately, when Dale contacted Dr. Now’s team to help Shannon, she realized how she was endangering her life and ruining her relationships because of her food addiction. She feared losing her life and a brighter future with her husband, which is when she decided to make significant changes in her life and met the doctor via a video call. As she was unable to get out of her room, the last weight check was two years prior, which was at 678lbs. She was thus given 2 months to lose 100lbs before visiting Dr. Now.

However, when she traveled to Houston after 2 months, she weighed in at 739 lbs. Hence, she was immediately hospitalized to check for any life-threatening internal medical issues. Finding nothing serious, she was monitored and kept on a low-calorie diet for 2 weeks, when she lost around 70lbs. But after getting discharged and advised to lose 150lbs in the next 2 months, Shannon only returned after several months with more weight gain (due to the COVID-19 lockdown), where she couldn’t even fit on the scale. Thus, it is natural to wonder where she is now and if she ever got the surgery.

Where is Shannon Lowery Now?

After the disheartening follow-up visit, Shannon decided to buckle up and redirected herself to work hard to maintain her diet and exercise regularly. She started going to a local gym by herself in her wheelchair, hired a personal trainer, and stuck to her low-calorie high protein diet. While following that for some time, she made another visit to Dr. Now in month 13 of her weight loss journey. This time she was happy to even travel without any discomfort and be able to fit on the scale, weighing in at 698lbs. Although Dr. Now was happy with her progress, he worried it was at a very slow pace, which threatened her body for a longer period.

Thus, he again advised her to lose 150lbs in the next 2 months and then move to Texas. If she failed to do that, she was asked to lose another 30 pounds per month till she reached her goal weight of under 500lbs. He also asked Simon to make stronger changes and help her lose weight faster. By the end of her episode, at month 14, Shannon optimistically said, “This past month, I’ve been doing really good. My stamina has continued to get better with how much I’m working out. From here on out, I’ve made a choice to get healthy and to do things to be healthy mentally and physically.”

Since then, Shannon has kept her promise and has continued with her diet and exercises regularly and diligently. She often shares her healthy meals with her followers on social media and opened up a YouTube channel to share her workouts and weight loss journey. Although the couple had already found a place in Houston, they couldn’t move due to financial reasons, particularly not finding a feasible place. Meanwhile, apart from her diet, she also got back into painting and working on diamond art.

There was a health scare for Simon when he was in the ICU for some surgery, and he later recovered. According to her latest update, he might have a slow multiplying cancer, but she hasn’t mentioned anything more about that. In terms of her weight, she has now successfully brought it down to 595lbs, losing over 100lbs. Thus, as Shannon waits for the next step towards her bariatric surgery and continues her weight loss journey, we only wish her success and more happiness in her future ahead.

